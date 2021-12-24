Although the best alternative to guarantee the absence of headaches at Christmas is not to consume alcohol, we leave 11 tips to avoid a hangover if you choose to drink tonight.

Avoid drinking on an empty stomach





Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach favors the absorption of ethanol in the body. In other words, their metabolism is faster and therefore, they can produce greater consequences.

Also without being satiated we can drink more, which of course favors the development of hangovers.

Drink as slowly as possible





Reduce the speed of alcohol intake it can also improve the body’s response to its entry. Therefore, we recommend drinking as slowly as possible.

To achieve this, we recommend leave the glass between one drink and another as well as eating food and talking, or doing other activities, to slow down alcohol intake.

Keep track of the number of drinks consumed





Count the number of drinks Ingested as well as not losing mental record of what was drunk is of great help to be moderate when drinking.

Since beverages, due to their liquid nature, are not satiating like solid preparations, it is essential not to lose control and for this we recommend always mentally record the number of drinks consumed.

Avoid mixing alcoholic beverages





Mixing alcoholic beverages can promote lack of control at the time of consumption, since it can favor a greater intake of alcohol as well as substances derived from distillation that are responsible for large hangovers.

On the other hand, depending on the combination of drinks, it can lead to other negative effects on the body, for which it is recommended whenever possible. avoid mixing alcoholic beverages.

Choose glasses of reduced capacity for your intake





In order to drink less almost without realizing it, we recommend choosing glasses with reduced capacity, such as those thin and long.

The glasses and glasses with these characteristics will help you drink less alcohol, even when we consider that we have drunk the same as always.

Combine your intake with water





Although we can decide to drink alcohol on Christmas Eve, it is also possible to moderate its consumption, alternating its intake with water.

Between glass and glass of alcoholic beverage it is advisable to drink water, or to accompany dinner with water or another non-alcoholic drink and book for the toast alcoholic beverages.

Another option is combine in the same cup water and alcohol or, alcoholic beverages with ice, in order to reduce the ethanol concentration per serving.

Avoid mixing alcohol with stimulating drinks





Mixing alcohol with stimulating drinks can accentuate the hangover as well as facilitating the intake of ethanol, because both alternatives have addictive substances for the body.

On the other hand, flavorings typical of stimulating drinks or cocktails that combine them with alcohol, promote higher intakes and therefore, they can favor the development of hangovers.

Choose low-grade options





To prevent excesses that can lead to serious hangovers, we recommend in addition to all the advice given above, choose low-alcohol beverages that is, with a lower proportion of ethanol.

Among the lighter alternatives or with a lower proportion of alcohol inside we find beer, wine or cider that we recommend prioritizing to prevent excesses on this Christmas Eve.

Avoid bubbly drinks





Among the drinks that higher hangovers produce, there are bubbly options such as champagne, sparkling wines or others.

Bubbles are indicative of the presence of carbon dioxide in the drink, which in the body accelerate alcohol metabolism and therefore, facilitate their arrival into the bloodstream, being able to promote the development of hangovers.

Reduce your intake of dark or distilled beverages as much as possible





These alternatives, including roasted rum, whiskey or red wine, have a higher proportion of congeners or derived from the distillation of ethanol, which are largely responsible for hangovers.

Therefore, whenever possible we recommend avoid drinking dark or distilled beverages, to prevent headaches after ingestion.

Avoid sugary cocktails





Sugar, like alcohol, has an addictive effect on the body and can incentivize consumption higher proportions of ethanol.

On the other hand, its pleasant taste promotes higher intakes and hinders the recording of the amount of ethanol or alcoholic beverage consumed. Therefore, we recommend avoiding sugary cocktails if we want to prevent hangovers.

These are 11 tips to ensure a headache-free party If you choose to drink tonight but don’t want to have a hangover at Christmas.

