Christmas is just around the corner and if we do not want to be caught by the bull, we better hurry and buy the gifts so as not to succumb to stress and last minute crowds. A couple of days ago we published an article of 13 proposals for less than 50 euros. In this article we have made another selection with gifts for less than 100 euros.

Christmas gifts for less than 100 euros

Razer Kishi gamepad for iPhone





Apple Arcade, Stadia or Xbox Cloud Gaming. For some time now, AAA titles can be played from an iPhone or more modest, but they also provide hours and hours of fun. The Razer Kishi remote (69.99 euros) is the ideal complement to play in total comfort as if we were doing it on a game console. Connects via Lightning (minimal latency) and supports simultaneous charging.

Razer Kishi for iPhone – Game Controller for Smartphones, USB-C Connection, Ergonomic Design, Individual Fit for Mobile Phones, Analog Device, Low Latency, Black

Belkin SoundForm Freedom Wireless Bluetooth Headphones





Apple’s Search network is very powerful because there are so many iPhones around the world, and that is where the success of Apple AirTag locators lies. The Belkin SoundForm Freedom headphones (79.99 euros) also are integrated into the network Search, have wireless charging, IPX5 certification, powerful bass and a range of around eight hours per charge (up to 28 hours with the case)

Belkin SoundForm Freedom Wireless Headphones (Apple Search Network, Bluetooth Headphones with Wireless Charging Case, IPX5 Certified, Powerful Bass, for iPhone and Android), Black

Incase Bionic Commuter Backpack





The Incase Bionic Commuter Backpack (89.99 euros) can hold a MacBook Pro up to 16 inches. Its design is minimalist and may not look special, but It is made from recycled plastics from the ocean, the equivalent of 26 bottles. The base material is BIONIC yarn, which is a continuous plastic filament that offers impressive durability, making it resistant to micro-tears and abrasions.

Incase Commuter Backpack w / Bionic – – One size

Samsung T7 SSD





Cloud storage is fine, but physical media like the Samsung T7 SSD (64.94 euros) allow you to access your files from anywhere even without an Internet connection. This model has a 500GB capacity and speeds up to 1,050MB / s. Its design is elegant and compact.

Samsung T7 External SSD Hard Drive, 500 GB, Blue

Support and USB-C Hub for Mac mini by SATECHI





The Mac mini has become a very versatile desktop computer because of the M1 chip, but there are accessories such as the USB-C hub and SATECHI support (72.99 euros) that help squeeze it even more. This product adds micro / SD card reader, USB 3.0, headphone jack and USB-C data on the front to easily connect peripherals.

SATECHI Support & amp; Aluminum Type-C Hub – Compatible with 2020 and 2018 Mac Mini – USB-C Data Port, Micro / SD Card Reader, USB 3.0 & amp; Headphone Jack Port (Space Gray)

There is another model that also comes with a M.2 SSD slot to add more storage to the tiny desktop computer, and its price is just 99.99 euros.

Satechi Stand & amp; USB-C hub with M.2 SSD slot for Mac mini

HomePod mini “smart” speaker





The original HomePod is no longer manufactured and the HomePod mini (99 euros) is available in its place. It is not a new product, but Apple has recently launched new colors that make it more attractive and fit a greater variety of environments / rooms. Emits 360º sound, it has the Siri voice assistant and works as a HomeKit switchboard.

Apple HomePod mini (2021), Smart speaker, Siri, 360º speaker, Bueltooth, WiFi, Blue, HomeKit, Home automation Read: Apple prepares ground to launch its 'total' dark mode

Belkin AirPlay 2 Audio Adapter





You may have a good quality stereo at home, but so old that it does not have Bluetooth / Wi-Fi / LAN connectivity options, so it cannot play content from streaming music services such as Spotify or Apple Music. The Belkin Soundform Connect adapter ($ 89.99) allows you to transform an old stereo into a “new” one and send music from the iPhone or iOS device by equipping it with AirPlay 2. You just have to connect it to the 3.5 mm jack plug or through an optical cable.

Belkin SoundForm Connect AirPlay 2 – Audio Adapter and Receiver for Wireless Playback with Optical Input, Black

LifeProof Submersible Anti-Fall Case for iPhone 13 Pro





Make your iPhone 13 Pro “bulletproof” with the LifeProof case (67.23 euros). It is made of more than 60% recycled plastic, it is waterproof (IP68) and can be submerged up to two meters for up to an hour. MIL STD 810G-516.6 certified “assures” drop protection of up to two meters. The manufacturer even encourages you to wash it with your smartphone directly under the tap to eliminate bacteria.

LifeProof for Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Submersible Fall Arrest Case, Fre Series, Blue

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Media Center





The new multimedia center in dongle Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (64.99 euros) is the most powerful in its catalog (up to 40% more than the previous 4K) and is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 networks. It comes with 2 GB of RAM memory for a greater fluidity of the Fire OS operating system and can play content in high resolution 4K Dolby Vision and with Dolby Atmos sound.

Introducing the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 and Alexa voice control (includes controls for the TV)

Logitech MX Keys Mini Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard





Logitech is a well-known manufacturer of peripherals and its MX Keys Mini (98.72 euros) is a compact keyboard that has a version optimized for macOS, iPadOS and iOS. It is backlit, activating when it detects that the hands are approaching. You can pair with up to three devices at the same time and switch between them with the push of a button. Its autonomy can be up to five months and it is recharged by USB-C.

Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac Illuminated Minimalist Wireless Keyboard, Compact, Bluetooth, Backlit, USB-C, Click Touch, Compatible with Apple macOS, iPadOS, Metal – Light Gray

Kindle e-book reader





An electronic ink screen like the Kindle (89.99 euros) is more comfortable to read because it does not tire the eyes and offers an experience more similar to that of reading with a conventional book. Panel is six inches in size with integrated headlight and autonomy that lasts for weeks on a single charge. Its storage is enough to hold hundreds of books at a time.

Kindle, now with integrated front light, white

