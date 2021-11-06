Yogurt is a dairy that can be very beneficial to add quality protein to the diet, as long as we choose suitable alternatives. We let 11 sweet recipes with yogurt to fill us up easily and calm the temptation in a healthy way.

Yogurt as part of sweet dishes

Always choosing plain yogurts with no added sugar As it can be a whole or skimmed natural yogurt or a Greek yogurt, we will be facing quality specimens to use in the kitchen.

With these ingredients we can give a creamy texture to different sweet preparations, as well as incorporate the same quality proteins as easily satiate.

As if that were not enough, the yogurt provides calcium, vitamin D, vitamin A and vitamins of group B that our organism needs, also offering a high water content.





The best sweet dishes with yogurt

To create sugar-free sweet preparations added but equally tasty and very satisfying due to the proteins derived from yogurt, we leave the following recipes that we recommend trying at home:

These are 11 sweet recipes based on yogurt to fill ourselves with quality proteins and other good nutrients for the body.

In Vitónica | Mercadona yogurts ordered from most to least healthy

Image | Vitonic