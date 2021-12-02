The trends of the 2021/2022 season are already official, now it only remains to know how to combine them with the rest of our wardrobe and defend them without falling into excess. A lesson that he street style makes it much easier to learn, because with these styles we can all be inspired to look our best in of the moment in the office and on the street.

The crop-tops with laces









Bershka short top with ruching and laces, 15.99 euros.





This season the trends have put a little bondage, with those croptops of cords that tie our torso. In Bershka there are many different options and although it seems to us too much they look great with suits working jacket and pants.

Sports caps









Nike Heritage86 denim cap, 24.99 euros.

The caps regain prominence, living with the bucket hats this 2022. They may seem like an accessory only suitable for athletes, but the truth is that combined with more sophisticated outfits create a balance worthy of the best fashion girls. We have seen them with long dresses, with office suits and even with knitted sweaters and skirts midi.

The baggy pants









Reclaimed Vintage Inspired white baggy jeans, $ 44.99.

Trend alert! With so many jeans being worn this season it is difficult to choose: we have designs skinny, bell, palazzo, low-throw Y2K and many more. But the puffy bloomers are starting to pop out and the insiders They wear them with high-top boots that cinch them to the legs to define the silhouette and create contrast of volumes.

The power suit eighties









Set of miniskirt (29.95 euros) and blazer with shoulder pads (79.95 euros) from Zara.

Those who love business suits and wear them like a uniform every day to work are in luck. Because this season that begins there comes a new silhouette that will give a twist to our wardrobe working. We talk about the power suits eighties, with voluminous blazers with shoulder pads and miniskirts to give a more feminine touch to our wardrobe.

The sleeves will be the protagonists again









H&M satin blouse with balloon sleeves, 19.99 euros.

The sleeves are once again the center of all eyes and we are going to exploit all our puffy blouses to the fullest. Even this winter, because the idea of roll up our jacket to expose them we loved it and it creates a game of fabrics, layers and colors that greatly enriches the style.

Faux fur jackets









H&M faux leather blazer, € 49.99.

Long live leather jackets, as long as they are synthetic. They contribute sophisticated style with a rocker touch to our styles. Not sure how to combine them? With everything you have in your closet, because they succeed with jeans, with skirts ladylike, with straight pants or even with knitted dresses that have obsessed us this winter.

The overalls









Long jumpsuit with Mango pockets, 59.99 euros.

It may be the most original and different trend of 2022. At first it seemed only suitable for daring, but fashion girls have democratized them and have left us a lot of ideas to combine them in our day-to-day lives. We are talking about the overalls, which They look like something out of a mechanic’s closet and that look great with a turtleneck sweater peeking out from underneath and good high heels that lift in look.

Shoes with socks









Shoes Derby with Geox laces, 65.99 euros.

The ones who are obsessed with Gossip girl HBO Max know that socks are cool again. They are worn in plain sight with sports shoes or, better yet, with men’s shoes. Loafers and footwear Derby They give the outfits a very scholarly and nerdy touch.

The pants palazzo suit









Cortefiel checked trousers, 39.99 euros.

The silhouette palazzo has reached our work uniform. Suit pants turn oversize, full of flight and very XL. We love how they look with trainers, with checked prints and in format total look with blazers combined.

Long gloves









Long knitted gloves from Parfois, 12.99 euros.

We return to the spirit old Hollywood, something Marilyn Monroe would be very proud of. Because the sensuality and sophistication of long gloves are back on trend and they are worn with three-quarter sleeve French coats so that they are fully visible. An image is worth a thousand words and that of this style has conquered us.

Long patterned skirts









C&A pleated flower skirt, 17.99 euros.

Long A-line silhouette patterned skirts have flooded the street style. It is not for less, because they become the absolute protagonists and are super easy to combine with other basic and timeless garments from the bottom of the wardrobe. File yours so that the style preppy that you adore so much, come loaded with news this winter 2022.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Imaxtree, Bershka, Nike, Asos, Zara, H&M, Mango, Amazon, Cortefiel, Parfois, C&A.