Textured soy is one of the foods that can offer more vegetable proteins to the body, and for this reason it is very useful in vegan diets. To use it, we let 11 recipes with textured soy that allow adding vegetable proteins to the diet.

How to use textured soy

Textured soy is obtained in particles of different sizes or calibers, being able to use a textured soybeans finer and smaller to replace minced meat for example, while larger ones can be used for stir-fry or other dishes.

Whatever the thickness of the chosen textured soy, it is important to hydrate it or soak it for at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, so that it adopts a porous or fibrous texture very similar to meat.

Textured soy provides around 50% protein of very good quality, of vegetable origin that are also accompanied by an appreciable amount of fiber, which is why it is very satiating.





The best dishes with textured soy inside

To incorporate vegetable proteins as well as fiber and a minimum of unsaturated fats to the usual diet, we recommend the following recipes with textured soy:

These are 11 recipes with textured soy to add vegetable protein to the usual diet with a quality ingredient, such as this one derived from one of the legumes with more protein.

Image | Direct to the Palate and Vitonics