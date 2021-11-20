If we regularly consume bread as part of our meals but want to avoid refined flours and other unhealthy nutrients, we leave you 11 fitness bread recipes to make easily at home.

How to create better nutritional quality breads at home

Most of the breads are made from flours, source of carbohydrates for the body. If we want to achieve a nutritious and satisfying bread, we always recommend choose whole grain or whole grain alternatives being able to use wheat flour or options with more protein and fiber such as legume or nut flours, or other cereals such as oats, rye or spelled.

Likewise, we can achieve a better quality in our bread adding nuts or seeds fiber source. As well as, it is possible to add proteins to them by adding dairy and eggs that will increase its satiating power.

Always using good quality ingredients we can easily make healthy breads at home, using for this recipes without kneading O well avoiding conventional oven cooking.





The best fitness breads to try at home

Either to prepare a sandwich, a toast or to taste in breakfasts and snacks, we leave the following fitness bread recipes that we recommend trying at home and that we can easily make with our own hands:

These are 11 recipes for fitness breads that we can easily prepare to incorporate homemade preparations of excellent nutritional quality into the usual diet.

