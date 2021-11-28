Among the different legumes that we have at our disposal, the chickpea is one of the most popular. Likewise, it is an alternative rich in vegetable proteins and fiber that you can easily fill us up. Therefore, we leave 11 quick and easy recipes with chickpeas to effectively quench hunger.

How to prepare chickpeas easily and quickly

The preparation of vegetables Dry requires soaking prior to cooking and cooking that can be prolonged if the grain has not been sufficiently hydrated prior to cooking.

Therefore, we recommend soaking and cook large amounts of chickpeas when we do it to later drain and freeze or, store in the fridge already cooked, and use throughout the week.

Another alternative is go to canned chickpeas or from a bottle that after being rinsed under the tap of water constitute an equally nutritious and practical option to solve preparations in minutes.





The best recipes with chickpeas to easily fill us up

If we want to effectively calm hunger by incorporating quality nutrients into the body, chickpeas and other legumes are an excellent alternative. Therefore, we leave the following easy recipes that we can put into practice:

These are 11 quick and easy recipes with chickpeas, to fill us effectively thanks to its fiber and vegetable proteins.

