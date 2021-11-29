

11/29/2021 at 17:15 CET



The FIFA announced this Monday the applicants to the Puskas Award, which recognizes the best goal of the year and which will be presented during the awards gala The Best which will take place in January.

Among the candidates are: the Argentine’s goal from rabona Erik lamela, current Sevilla player, who achieved as a soccer player of the Tottenham before him Arsenal in meeting of the Premier League; the colombian Luis Diaz against Brazil in the Copa América; the czech Patrik schick in the European Championship against Scotland; and that of the Iranian Mehdi Taremi, from Porto, in a Champions League match against Chelsea.

The winner, who will relieve the South Korean in the record They are Heung-min, will be selected by a international jury made up of FIFA legends and fans from around the world registered on the website of the international organization.

The awards ceremony will take place on January 17 in a telematic ceremony from FIFA headquarters.