Christmas is coming and before we know it, we have a full schedule of family commitments, business lunches and meetings with friends. For that and taking advantage of the fact that Black Friday continues in full swing at Asos -Until November 30 specifically- we have signed a whole selection of very glam for girls plus size.

From models that will not go unnoticed full of glitter or sequins, to more discreet options like the classic and recurring (but always elegant) little black dress. These are our favorites to dazzle and be the queen of the party:





Short dress with silver sequins and V-neckline, perfect to wear alone or even with a pair of skinny jeans (if we want to wear it on a more informal occasion). We have it available for 118.99 95.15 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve beading patchwork mini dress in silver with waist detail





In a velvety satin effect fabric we have this orange dress with long sleeves and high neck for 89.99 71.95 euros.

Little Mistress Plus Camel Tiered Mini Dress





Fitted, with shoulder pads and an opening in the back we have this Asos LBD, in mini key, perfect to wear at any time (it will get us out of more than one hurry) for 49.21 39.35 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve low cut mini dress in black with shoulder pads and twist front detail





This black sequined dress also has an open back, which, being mini, can also be worn as a top along with some black jeans or skinny jeans. We have it for 66.99 56.99 euros.

In The Style Plus Exclusive Sequin High Neck 2-in-1 Black Mini Dress





As classic as it is elegant is this midi wrap dress in bottle green, perfect for Christmas or even for a look as a guest impeccable by 56.99 48.40 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve wrap midi dress in forest green with flared cuffs and satin tie detail





The velvet It is a super desirable fabric when Christmas arrives, it is as elegant as it is glamorous and this mini dress in black with a jewel neck is a good way to bet on this fabric for 56.99 48.40 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve flare sleeve dress with embellished collar





Yes for a reunion with friends and a night out If you fancy something more sugary, this dress with psychedelic print in green and black is perfect for 34.99 28.75 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve bodycon midi dress in green with tiger print





With a radically opposite style, with much more glam to close the year like a movie star we have this burgundy midi dress full of pearls and feathers by 93.99 75.15 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve neoprene feather and pearl embellished midi dress in dark red





Another short black dress that sneaks into the compilation, this time in a romantic key with a Bardot neckline and ruffles for 52.99 42.35 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve exclusive bardot neckline mini dress in black with ruffle detail





Betting on sequins in a big way is possible with this short burgundy dress from Asos Desing that we find by 118.99 95.15 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve exclusive short sequin straight cut dress in burgundy





Again a nod to classic Hollywood elegance with this asymmetrical dress and corset bodice in bottle green, super sexy and elegant by 72.99 58.35 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve asymmetric midi dress in forest green with body seams and thigh high slit





Photos | @asos, Asos