Now that League of Legends is over a decade old, you can look back through its entire history and appreciate that the “LoL phenomenon” has evolved non-stop during all these years. In its early days, esports was practically in its infancy and, seeing that Riot Games’ MOBA was growing in millions of players, in 2011 it was decided to celebrate the first World Championship.

Since then, we can safely say that it revolutionized the eSports landscape at a global level: a game capable of capturing the attention of millions of players and viewers daily. A competitive phenomenon that moved, moves and will continue to move its community through musicals, web series, comics, documentaries and even an animated Netflix series. But here, we will focus on that first competitive facet.

From October 2009 to October 2021, millions and millions of anecdotes have been seen by Summoner’s Rift They have led to great moments to remember. It is possible that, if you remember, some moments have been forgotten or even erased to make way for others, since this game is a non-stop. However, we wanted to do a review by the best moments of the history of League of Legends of this last decade.

They are Robots! – Ibai cast SKT vs EDG

This occurred in the 2017 World Championships in the group stage. The Korean team SKT – now known as T1 – was losing against the Chinese team EDward Gaming – better known as EDG-. The difference was abysmal compared to gold, more than 10,000 were taken by the Chinese team, when SKT turns the game around in a TeamFight. That moment was being cast by the acquaintance caster Ibai Llanos who couldn’t help but go crazy to witness such a precise and forceful action by the Korean team, which he called THEY ARE ROBOTS!

Fnatic wins the First World Cup (2011) – FNC vs aAa

As I mentioned above, League of Legends held its first World Championship in 2011 and, although I did not count on the deployment which he currently has, is the World Cup that Europeans have the most affection for, especially Spain. This is because the Fnatic team led by Enrique Cedeño (xPeke) won the world championship title, after defeating the French team against All authority (aAa), being the first in history and the only europeans in getting it today.

xPeke Breaks the Nexus – FNC vs SK Gaming

We stand before the international tournament IEM (Intel Extrem Mater) from Katowice (Poland) in 2013. In the game the London team Fnatic faced the German team SK Gaming in the final of the tournament. His situation was clear, but xPeke decided to use strategy and with a smart move gave victory to his team– Dropped the enemy Nexus while the opposing team tried to destroy their base with their entire team defending.

xPeke vs Dade – Duel 1 vs 1

During the group stage of the 2014 World Championships, the Spaniard xPeke from Fnatic was preparing to farm the golems of his own jungle without knowing that Dade was hiding in the grass. Both players wore two of the characters that required the most skill at that time -Zed and Talon- and they provided a rather epic 1 vs 1 duel where xPeke, calculating the damage of his ultimate and igniting, would eliminate one of the best players who have passed through Summoner’s Rift.

Faker pissed off – G2 vs SKT

The semifinal of the 2019 World Championships between the Korean team SKT and the European team G2 Esports. During the fourth map of the series that G2 was winning against SKT and dominating the game itself, one of the most important SKT players known as Faker, realizes that he is going to lose and escapes from the final, which makes start making different mistakes and get mad at himself and the team.

Grassroots race – KT vs IG

The match between the Korean team KT Rolster against the Chinese team Invictus Gaming (IG) in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Championships, possibly left one of the most frantic endings in history. With a 2-0 in favor of the Chinese and with the Korean team pressing IG’s base, one of their players known as TheShy desperately tried to win the match and close the tie, going to the enemy base. The result was not what he was really looking for, losing anyway and leaving the enemy Nexus to just one basic hit.

Faker Somersault – Worlds 2015 Presentation

During the presentation of the teams in the ceremony prior to the final of the 2015 World Championships that the Korean SKT teams would compete against KOO Tigers, the organization was presenting each player by name. When named Faker, he decided to greet with a cartwheel that became history in League of Legends.

Invictus Gaming Champion 2018 – FNC vs IG

We could highlight the two finals in Europe when it was eliminated against Chinese teams, but in this video we have put the Final of the 2018 World Championships when Fnatic lost to Invictus Gaming. The other final that a European team lost was in 2019 when G2 fell against the team FunPlus Phoenix.

G2 wins MSI Final – G2 vs TL

After nine years, Europe is proclaimed champion of an international tournament, this being the Mid-Season Invitational -better known as MSI-. The G2 Esports team, after eliminating the Korean team SKT in the semifinals, prevailed in the final with a resounding 3-0 to the American team Team Liquid, thus raising the champion’s cup.

G2 does not qualify for Worlds 2021 – G2 vs FNC

Having created a “super team” by signing Martin Larsson – better known as Rekkles-, the poor results have been present in G2 in both splits (spring and summer), coming to face against Fnatic for a place in the world. In the fifth map they could not against said team and confirmed the malfunction of the G2 by staying out of the world championships for first time in its history.

2021 Worlds Final – DWG KIA vs. EDWARD GAMING

WE HAVE A NEW WORLD CHAMPION. Map, series and championship for @EDG_Edward! 📺https: //t.co/vMMCKyK378 #WorldsFinal pic.twitter.com/eUN4KSnAH1 – Superliga – League of Legends (@LVPesLoL) November 6, 2021

The Chinese team of Edward Gaming makes history by lifting the Summoner’s Cup against him for the first time favorite rival of the world, DWG KIA. Demonstrating a cool mindset and an enormous ability to control the map – with the invaluable help of Flandre, too – they were crowned this week in Iceland and in front of the whole world.