‘Don’t look up’ (Don’t Look Up, 2021) is already clearly the biggest release of Netflix original movies this year. Not because of its budget or its incredible cast, but because it is a comedy that has displaced other great end-of-year premieres in its debate without being a reboot, remake, action blockbuster or starring superheroes.

Directed by Adam Mckay, ‘Don’t Look Up’ is about two scientists, played by Jeniffer Lawrence and Leonardo Di Caprio, who discover that the comet they just detected is orbiting toward a catastrophic collision with Earth. For those who liked it, or for those who didn’t, This list of movies with similar themes, political satires and catastrophe cinema may interest you.

Red phone? We fly to Moscow (Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, 1964)





Stanley Kubrick’s film dealt with fear of nuclear war between the Soviet Union and the United States and exposed how the latter country handles the threat of the inability of a bureaucratic government, not very bright, with absurd obstacles in the face of an urgent and immediate problem which is postponed in the face of self-interest that must be met first. One of the best satires of all time and the main spiritual seed of the tone and content of McKay’s work.

Network, an unforgiving world (Network, 1976)





Sidney Lumet orchestrated a still valid current media-centric grotesque, the trail of which can be found in all the newsreel parts in ‘Don’t Look Up’. From the sleight of turn a disastrous news into something absurd or positive to the lack of scruples in order not to recognize any reality that seriously affects society, ‘Network’ is the key film about media that they shamelessly manipulate.

Citizen Bob Rogers (Bob Roberts, 1992)





If you find it funny how Meryl Streep mimics a populist political rally in America, this kind of mockumentary directed by Tim Robbins, after his own Saturday Night Live character is your movie. An ultra-conservative, wealthy and folk singer for the US Senate is involved in an electoral campaign whose aims go through the economic, the racist and the military, being revealed by a journalist who sees how the ideals of the 60s are replaced by greed , bribery and self-interest.

The Second Civil War (The Second Civil War, 1997)





Adam McKay seems possessed by the most caustic and political Joe Dante that was already glimpsed in ‘Gremlins 2’ (1988), with its incomparable satire of the yuppie world and pre-POTUS Trump, or the capitalist transformation. In fact ‘Do not look up’ also has the ping pong of offices and politicians mixed with the fantastic of ‘The army of the dead’ (Homecomig, 2005), but the one that is most similar is this singular choral satire, which emerged shortly after ‘Mars Attacks!’ (1996) –which also seems an inspiration for McKay– with so many points in common that Ron Perlman also appears. If the predictive power of the script co-written by David Sirota in 2019 on what would happen to COVID Seeing Dante’s movie today is jaw-dropping.

Smoke Screen (Wag the Dog, 1997)





With big stars like Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro, director Barry Levinson shows us just how far a government can turn the narrative media scandal by proposing the idea of ​​the administration working with a Hollywood producer to create a fake war that only the president can finish. Like ‘Don’t look up’ points to how the US government can distract people from other more serious problems through circuses that turn something insignificant into a new hollow conflict.

The Day After Tomorrow (The Day After Tomorrow, 2004)





Roland Emmerich’s film is the complementary opposite of ‘Don’t Look Up’, whose metaphor of the asteroid speaks of climate change that it explicitly exposed when 18 years ago it still sounded a lot like science fiction. An exaggeration that explained very well how the real consequences of climate change take place and worked in a didactic and unreal way, thus McKay’s denialist characters might grab onto her to pose the issue as ridiculous. Although today, we are seeing those frosts and aggressive meteorological phenomena pass, so it should at least have been valid to differentiate the concept “global warming” with its effects on the climate.

Thank You For Smoking (2005)





Adam McKay shares the journalistic didactics of the director of ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ in his film on the tobacco lobby, a wild and elegant satire on the power of advertising and the control of the perception of the harmful effects of many products that follow being pleasant for the population despite its danger, which leaves a reflection on human nature as nihilistic as that of ‘Don’t look up’.

Southland Tales (2006)





The strangest and most eccentric work of Richard Kelly, a dystopia that portrayed the Bush era with a kamikaze science fiction spirit, time dimensions and … the end of the world. Quite an exaggerated and borderline fresco that is, for better or for worse, cult and without anything that has particularly resembled it since then. Your ability to turning reality into caricature matches McKay’s work, which also makes a similar move including a musical number with a well-known star of the song laughing at herself and making one of the film’s themes a pop anthem.

Idiocracy (Idiocracy, 2006)





The great wonder of Mike Judge after ‘Junk work’, a variation of the plot of ‘Futurama’ but what we find in the future is a society that massively trades everything that is susceptible to be sold that analyzed American society ** getting it right all major milestones of the Trump administration many years before **. ‘Don’t Look Up’ shows the present behind a lens that discovers that this movie has already been fulfilled, with science trying to convince a stupid government through facts and scientific evidence.

Diary of the Dead (Diary of the Dead 2007)





George A. Romero’s visionary zombie mockumentary who spoke 15 years ago about fake news, social media obsession, youtubers before youtube, characters addicted to selfies before there were smartphones and, above all, the viral manipulation of the media in a pandemic. Something that already started in his ‘The Night of the Living Dead’ (1968), uses the fantasy genre to make a social comment in a way where ‘Don’t look up’ walks the same steps.

Signs of the future (Knowing, 2009)





There are movies and movies of meteorites. If ‘Armaggedon’ (1996) or ‘Deep Impact’ (1996) could be the films parodied by McKay, and ‘Melancolia’ (2011) its intimate and artie, this forgotten gem by Alex Proyas does not have a comet, but it also serves as a metaphor for climate change, as a science fiction thriller and premonitions about an incipient warming and electromagnetic mismatch caused by solar radiation that brings the earth to a inevitable disaster. His double ending is absolutely nailed, but without the fun part, of course..

Shin Godzilla (Shin Gojira, 2016)





As a fierce monster rips apart Tokyo, Japan’s old government bureaucrats argue, worrying more about protocols and paperwork for emergency meetings than the chaos engulfing their country. The bureaucracy, incompetence, the interests of a few against those of the people define the most political delivery of the franchise since the original in 1954, a powerful manifesto after the Fukushima accident, which in essence counts the same as McKay’s success.

Braindead (2016)





The only series on this list is this weirdness of the King marriage where they already achieved excellence by mixing genre and current tropes before ‘Evil’ or ‘The Bite’. If ‘Don’t look up’ is fantastic cinema and even has references to classics like ‘When the worlds collide’ (1951), its appearance is that of a political laugh thriller, something like this extraordinary mix of political analysis and ‘The invasion of the body thieves’ (1956) of the Kings, returning to the sublime in a most acute mockery of the state of the administration that led to Donald Trump winning the elections.

