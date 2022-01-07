There is a special chemistry between the LEGO brand and video games that literally cross the screens: beyond the countless Warner adventures we have on PCs and consoles, we have found that well-loved characters like Mario, Sonic and even Overwatch’s own Tracer have their own official set of pieces and figures. Some, by the way, too tempting to pass up regardless of our age.

Because the phenomenon of colored LEGO pieces it is not a passing fad, and it must be recognized that the Danish company has managed to find a very special niche among not-so-young video game fans when it comes to designing and launching new thematic lines based on successful licenses and world-renowned characters.

Of course, assembling these sets is part of the experience. Even better in company. And, while they all lend themselves wonderfully to being exhibited or completing thematic collections inspired by our favorite games, there are others that have been created expressly to play and offer unique interactive elements that give them additional value. Not to mention, of course, how easy it is to find one of these as a gift (or self-gift) for any fan of video games.





Precisely for this reason, in Extra Life We have prepared a different and very special selection for you: we have gathered more than a dozen LEGO sets and collections inspired by video games in one place. Some you will know while others, most likely, will surprise you. And who knows? Maybe you find a new excuse to resume the art of building colored pieces or live new kinds of adventures with your favorite characters.

Without further ado, below you will find 11 fully official LEGO sets and collections that will dazzle fans of video games.

LEGO Block Interrogation from Super Mario 64

The first of our sets is quite a whim. Inspired by the classic Nintendo interrogation blocks, LEGO offers us an original set that opens displaying small miniature replicas of various iconic levels of the revolutionary Super Mario 64.

It is definitely not a cheap set (169.99 euros in the LEGO store). However, every time it peeks they fly. In any case, it is a very original detail both to decorate and for any fanatic collector of Nintendo.

LEGO Super Mario Fragezeichen-Block FragezeichenBlock aus Super Mario 64 (

LEGO Luigi’s Mansion (Expansion Sets)

Mario’s brother is a hilarious force ghost hunter. Enough to have their own video game saga and also have their own expansion sets for Lego super mario inspired by this one. Some, by the way, especially attractive.

While the there are of all sizes and prices It is worth bearing in mind that the sets of Luigi’s Mansion Of LEGO, in general, they do not include the figure of Luigi himself, although we can find other characters such as Toad, Professor Fesor or King Boo himself.

LEGO 71401 Super Mario Expansion Set: Luigi’s Mansion Haunted Playset, Buildable Toy with Toad and King Boo Figures

LEGO Overwatch

Admittedly, LEGO pulled out of its hat a collection of sets inspired by the spectacular Blizzard shooter: from small packs of figures with some accessories to huge bases that replicated the video game scenarios, through sensational articulated replicas of Bastion or the meka. by D.Va.

Although these are out of print from the official LEGO store, it is still possible to find them in stores. And let there be sets of Overwatch adapted to all tastes and pockets is an additional incentive to get at least one piece from the collection.

LEGO 75970 Overwatch Tracer vs. Widowmaker

LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System

A set as successful as it is original and, despite its high price, it is perfect for collectors and fans of the legendary 8-bit desktop from Nintendo. It is a replica of the NES with a remote control, buttons and even a cartridge that we can even insert into the console.

But the thing does not end there: in addition to the NES itself, it includes a television from the era of 8-bit systems with an interactive Super Mario Bros screen that works with a small crank. All a genius.

LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System

LEGO Ideas – Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Set

From time to time LEGO opens the door to completely original sets through its line LEGO Ideas. And while we ran out of officially raised sets inspired by The Legend of Zelda or Metroid, SEGA’s supersonic hedgehog managed to make the cut on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.

The set Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone It is a perfect replica of the most mythical screen of the MegaDrive cartridge: in addition to Sonic himself we can see badniks, rings, power ups, a great looping and even Eggman himself. From the pixel to the block with a stop forced by nostalgia

Sonic the Hedgehog ™ – Green Hill Zone

Bonus Phase: LEGO Technic Arcade Game

All of our listings have at least one bonus phase, and the LEGO one is truly exceptional: through the LEGO Technic line and inspired by classic arcade games the LEGO team made their own LEGO Technic Arcade Game, a huge 3d driving video game made with LEGO parts and cars.

Lego super mario

The alliance between Nintendo and LEGO is one of the most ambitious collaborations of the Danish company, which resulted in a huge collection of interactive sets that we can assemble and that recreate the elements of video games with great originality. From platforms and enemies to classic sounds.

There is a huge variety of Sets, expansions and add-ons. However, the most interesting thing is Mario’s own figure (and Luigi) included, who gestures, reacts and even has the voice of Charles Martinet. If you are passionate about everything related to the Nintendo superstar, resisting owning one is not optional.

LEGO 71360 Super Mario Starter Pack: Adventures with Mario, Interactive Set with Figures, Buildable Game, Starter Pack

Lego minecraft

That Minecraft and LEGO crossed their paths was a matter of time. All in all, it’s a great way to bring the creativity of the Mojang universe into the real world. And despite the fact that this dream collaboration has been with us for almost a decade, their sets continue to impress us like the first day.

In fact, LEGO’s commitment to Minecraft is enormous: according to the official LEGO website, the collection consists of up to 22 sets and items to date, with all kinds of packs that will meet the expectations of Steve and Alex fans of any age. . Some, by the way, at quite interesting prices.

LEGO 21167 Minecraft The Trading Post, Building Set with Steve Figures, Skeleton and Llamas for Boys 8 Years

LEGO Prince of Persia – Quest Against Time





A true rarity that could not be missing from our list: coinciding with the film premiere of the Prince of Persia film, LEGO together with Disney licensed an adventure set based on the elements of the feature film. A crazy platform in the key of LEGO that recovers the charm of the Ubisoft classics.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – The Rogue Shadow





If you are a LucasArts, Star Wars and LEGO fan, the LEGO Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – The Rogue Shadow set combines all your obsessions: it is a replica of the Stealthy Shadow, the ship from the video game Star Wars The Force Unleashed Featuring Juno Eclipse figures, an emaciated Darth Vader, and Vader’s apprentice.

Unfortunately, it is an officially discontinued set although it is still possible to find it through external sellers. And while there are tons of LEGO Star Wars sets, this one is a little bit more special than the rest.

Extra Ball: LEGO Dimensions

We close our review with a must mentionBefore the multiverse and crossover fever broke out, and during the rise of the Toys-To-Life in video games, Warner met in LEGO Dimensions all imaginable sagasDC Comics, The Simpsons, Sonic, the Lord of the Rings …) in a collection of sets that, in addition, we could connect through LEGO portals to our video game consoles.

In fact, each set of LEGO Dimensions it expanded the original gaming experience, whereby one bought not only the toy, but also additional dimensions for the video game. In any case, the collection was discontinued in 2017, although it is still very easy to find figures and sets at knock-down prices.