One of the most important qualities in any mobile is that it has an increasingly modern design, adapted to the market and that it progresses accordingly. Because first-glance opinions are important. The truth is that these models have a continuous design, with a hole in the screen located in the center of it. The screen frames are somewhat smaller than in previous models.

That is why we summarize the best eleven features of the new Xiaomi 11T, to save you time and help you decide:

Despite being a high-end, and as we will see a little more below, Xiaomi 11T It is still a giant killer at a mid-range price, following Xiaomi’s philosophy. And it is that they are in the range below 500 euros, where the competitors are in mid-high-end mobiles, but not high-end mobiles like the 11T. And already in the case of the 11T Pro we already talked about the giant of the giants.

Where things change noticeably is in the rear, and although it follows the continuity of its predecessors, the camera module is different. It is much larger than that of the Xiaomi Mi 11, which stood out for being somewhat more discreet, and it is not as big as that of the Mi 11 Ultra. The module in both models protrudes a few millimeters also compared to other models.

Screen

The two models share a screen. The panel is 6.67-inch AMOLED with a standard refresh rate of 120 Hz. From Xiaomi they have wanted to be somewhat more conservative and lower the piston, since, in the 10T and Pro, last year’s versions, the rate of refresh rate was 144 Hz. That can translate into less battery consumption and practically the same fluidity on a day-to-day basis.

High capacity battery

If you are one of those who is quite concerned about the battery, you will not have the slightest problem with this battery, since both models come equipped with 5,000 mAh. From Xiaomi they are aware that the batteries are increasing and we make intensive use of mobile phones, so the battery capacity will allow us to use it for 11 hours of calls, 2 hours of continuous video recording at 1080p or 7 hours playing video.

Fast loading or rather … Very fast

To complete that very powerful 5,000 mAh battery, the 11T and 11T Pro come with fast charging, although each one is different. The 11T is fast charging to 67W, while that of the Pro version is 120W; both transformers included in the package. And to scare you a little: the 11T Pro is capable of fully charging in just 17 minutes.

Photography

What do we find in that camera module that we talked about earlier? Well, on both phones the decision has been made to keep the same set of cameras. They carry a main sensor of 108 megapixels, optics with a focal aperture of 1.75; a wide angle with an 8 megapixel sensor, and f / 2.2 aperture and 120º of vision and a 5 megapixel telemacro with f / 2.4 aperture and autofocus between 3 and 7 cm. You will be able to take some photos and record videos at the height of the circumstances with these cameras.

Sound

If you are one of those who sound is a very positive point, you will have no problem. Both smartphones come with two stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos, with surround sound and some customization options (cinema, music, games …). The sound is powerful, and stands out for the bass and its low level of distortion. Spatial sound is very important, because it provides us with bidirectionality in the audio so that our ears adapt well to the sound.

Endless MIUI tricks and shortcuts

With MIUI 12.5 you will have many customization options, such as being able to activate the application drawer on the desktop, set a default home screen, adjust the level of vibration intensity, deactivate access to mobile data and WiFi to specific applications or activate the gesture navigation and hide lower buttons, among many other tricks that this new optimized version will allow you.

Processor

Here things change, because each one mounts a different processor. In the case of the 11T it will mount a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra with 6 nm photolithography, while the 11T Pro carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G with 5 nm photolithography. There is no reason to be apprehensive, as the MediaTek 1200 has already proven to be a processor at the height of any other Snapdragon processor, in terms of performance, benchmarks, and something very important in recent times: heating. The Dimensity come to give off less heat than the last generation Snapdragon 888.

Super sonic fingerprint sensor

Additional features include fingerprint readers found on the side of the model, along with the volume buttons located on the power button. They are curved type, so it will be easier to position your finger and unlock. Specifically, the button is integrated into a button that protrudes from the frame and is not sunk. And we say it is supersonic because the unlock speed is astonishing.

Giant killer price

Let’s go to what many are interested in, prices. Xiaomi 11T has three versions, and the prices are different depending on the version. The price of the three versions of Xiaomi 11T Pro is 649 euros (8GB + 128GB), 699 euros (8GB + 256GB) and a last one that has even more RAM and that can be purchased for 749 euros (16GB + 256GB).

While the range accessible to the model, will be 499 euros for the 8GB + 128GB version and 549 euros for the 8GB + 256GB version.

You can buy them from Xiaomi official website in Spain with the prices indicated above, in the Xiaomi version 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, clicking on the links.