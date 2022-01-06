If with the beginning of a new year you have considered taking care of your diet more than ever, we will tell you all about dieting in 2022 and we leave 11 keys and tips to lose weight and avoid mistakes.

The first thing: enter fewer calories than you expend





An essential requirement to achieve successful weight loss is enter fewer calories than our body needs. That is, we must enter less and spend more.

In this sense, diet is essential (and even more effective than exercise) to achieve a caloric deficit that allows us to effectively lose weight using the body’s energy reserves as an energy source.

Take care of the quality of the diet: not only the quantity matters





Although the amount of calories we consume each day is essential, the quality of our diet has great importance.

Take care of the quality of what we eat can be of great help to protect health while we lose weight and also, it can be the tool to effectively achieve the caloric deficit that is needed when losing weight.

That is, if we take quality food to be part of our dishes we can be more satisfied and easily control the amount of food we eat, thus managing to enter fewer calories than our body needs.

Consult with a healthcare professional whenever possible





If we want to lose weight effectively and above all, protect the health of the body during the weight loss process achieving a radical change in habits, it is always It is advisable to consult a health professional.

Thus, our diet will be personalized and we can lose weight by contemplating the particularities of our body, as well as our tastes, preferences, possibilities and needs.

Avoid diets or fad products





To prevent temporary diets that they do not favor the modification of habits at all but on the contrary, they push us to lose weight quickly but also to be victims of a rebound effect that over time only frustrates us, we recommend avoid fashion or magazine alternatives.

These diets or products can not only put our health at risk but also can alter our metabolism and metabolism in the long term. prevent effective weight loss. Therefore, we recommend avoiding these as well as other universal or non-personalized options.

Choose sustainable alternatives over time





The key to modifying habits is their repetition in the long term. That is, the best diet to lose weight once and for all will be the one that achieve adherence to the same.

Therefore, we must choose to lose weight alternatives that we can sustain over time, since an option that lasts five days will be of no use and after that we have not learned how to eat better, within the framework of a healthy lifestyle.

Make friends with the kitchen





Cook and eat more at home It is a very helpful resource to reduce the calories that we enter our body every day. Likewise, it contributes to considerably reduce the intake of ultra-processed foods of poor nutritional quality.

For this reason, recover homemade food and make friends with the kitchen it is one of the first steps to lose weight effectively in this new year.

Base your dishes on real food





Minimize ultra-processed and basing the daily diet on homemade preparations with real food inside, is essential to considerably improve the quality of our diet and thus reduce daily calories.

The ultra-processed ones not only offer poor quality nutrients but also have an addictive effect that pushes us to eat more and more and does not satisfy at all. Whereas, the opposite happens with fresh, seasonal food and especially in its natural state or minimally processed.

Don’t forget to consider the drinks





Not only do solid foods matter, but so do drinks which are the great forgotten when trying to lose weight.

The fluids that enter our body can significantly undermine attempts to lose weight if they offer empty calories derived from free or added sugars or alcohol.

Therefore, we must always consider our diet drinks and from Vitónica, we recommend that water be the main and usual drink.

Choose healthy cooking methods





To achieve a quality diet that helps us control the quantity and reach the caloric deficit, how much we need to lose weight effectively, we recommend take care of the cooking methods.

That is, we recommend avoiding fried foods whenever possible and instead choosing healthy methods such as steaming, baking, grilling, microwave or other.

Make your diet more conscious





Be aware of what we eat It is usually the first step to achieve a healthy weight over time, since many times the mere fact of eating automatically is the reason for our excess weight.

Therefore, it is of great help pay attention to what we eat, eat slowly and also, keep a record of the food and the amounts that we enter our body.

Thus, promoting awareness about our diet is essential if we want to lose weight once and for all.

Be patient: weight loss takes time and can have ups and downs





To achieve an effective weight loss hand in hand with a modification of habits, it is essential to be patient since everything implies a process that takes place in the long term and it can have ups and downs.

See weight loss as a process and start it no hurries it can be the key to success, so that we interpret small increases in weight as tripping and not as permanent falls. Only in this way will we continue to strive to achieve a healthy weight hand in hand with a habit modification.

These are 11 keys and tips to lose weight and avoid mistakes throughout 2022, always protecting the health of the organism.

Image | iStock, Jumpstory and Unsplash