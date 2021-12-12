The invisible friend is a classic of Christmas. Be it with co-workers, with a group of friends or with the family: this tradition is great to give to people we love on a tight budget. On this occasion, we are talking about gifts that do not exceed 20 euros. An amount more than enough to start a smile with some fun socks or a gourmet pack to liven up the Christmas table.

A vintage air box with chocolates

If your recipient is a sweet lover, you have it easy: this box includes a selection of 12 chocolates. In addition, it is so beautiful that it can be used as a decorative element after devouring what is inside.





Mini vintage metallic book with 12 Venchi chocolates. 15 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Mini vintage metallic book with 12 Venchi assorted chocolates

A bathroom set

Those who love to relax in the bath and have a good pampering session will love this trio of flower products that comes with two bath bubbles and a bomb.





Lush flower trio of products. 19.95 euros.

A Harry Potter mug

Harry Potter fans are in luck this year, watch again The Philosopher’s Stone in the cinema has reactivated our nostalgia to the maximum and this XXL mug would be a gift of ten.





Harry Potter mug 500 ml. 16.10 euros at Akira Comics.

A cocktail kit

Board game and cocktail nights are a great winter plan and this kit contains everything you need to professionalize your invisible friend’s recipes.





Professional cocktail bar game. 16.99 euros at Amazon.

Cocktail Shaker, 11Pcs Professional 750ml Stainless Steel Shaker Set, Cocktail Mixing Set for Bartender Cocktail Bar, Bar Tool Set Ideal for Bar, Home

A personalized bamboo thermos cup

More and more of us are betting on reusable glasses or bottles. Especially when we like drink a hot coffee on the street without the need to use plastic. This bamboo thermos glass is customizable, so you can put the name of whoever you want.





Reusable bamboo cup. 19 euros in Original Gift.

A book dedicated to the world of fashion

We love giving books away, and if they are about fashion, all the better. Editorial Superflua has just launched Fashion memories, a work of Didier Grumbach, the great promoter of French fashion of the last seventy years.





Memories of fashion. 17 euros at Amazon.

Memories of fashion: A life between creation and industry: 11 (Fashion and memory)

Some fun socks

A classic of the invisible friend are socks. In particular, if we talk about eye-catching and fun models. Happy Socks offers several packs that fit different pockets.





Happy Socks Hibiscus, pack of 5 socks. 16.54 euros.

HS by Happy Socks Hibiscus Men’s 5 Pack Socks 4-11 (Size 41-46)

A pack of craft beers

Beer is usually one of the favorite drinks of most Spaniards, and it is not surprising why. Fresh, delicious and full of nuancesThis pack of craft beers, made in Ribera del Duero, is presented in a wooden box.





Mica craft beers pack. 19.95 euros at Amazon.

MiCA – Tasting Pack 6 Craft Beers – Wood Gift Box – 2 units Blonde Premium Ale, 2 units Ipa and 2 units Ale – 33 cl bottles

A 2022 agenda from Mr. Wonderful

The ones that feel weakness for stationery They are sure to have their arsenal ready for next year and a Mr. Wonderful diary should not be missing from your kit.





2022 Agenda of Mr. Wonderful. 16.50 euros at Amazon.

Mr. Wonderful Small Classic Agenda 2022 Daily – What a desire to live you !, Multicolor, WOA11309ES

A duo of Nars

Beauty lovers can also receive a gift from a leading firm like Nars. In this case, we bet on a duo in mini format that includes two products from the Laguna line, lipstick and bronzer in size XS.





Mini Laguna Lip And Bronzer Duo by Nars. 17.60 euros at Druni.

Mini Laguna Lip And Bronzer Duo

A kit to plant aromatic seeds at home

Having a small garden at home is possible. For starters, this aromatic seed kit contains six different types of aromatic seeds, bamboo markers, a step-by-step instruction manual, and an eBook with recipes.





Kit to plant aromatic seeds at home. 17.97 euros at Amazon.

Pack 6x Seeds Aromatic and Culinary Plants – Organic Seeds from Spain – 6x Bamboo Markers – Planting Manual Step by Step + eBook of Recipes with Herbs

A board game for two

Winter afternoons have their own name: board games. This box includes two games dedicated to the theme escape room. So your gifted will have 60 minutes to overcome each challenge in the company of whoever you want.





Escape Room the game – two players. 13.36 euros on Amazon.

Diset- Escape Room the game Two Players – Adult board game from 16 years

Mini earrings

If your goal is to make a fan of jewelry fall in love, you can opt for these mini-format earrings that combine the gold of the base with the lilac stone. Delicate and minimalist.





Alterisco lilac ray of light earrings. 19.99 euros.

A smart speaker

Finally, if what you are looking for is a useful gift that will leave a technology lover speechless, Amazon’s Echo Dot is on sale. It is an intelligent speaker with which to know what the weather will be on the weekend or with which we can call without leaving the sofa.





3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot. 49.99 euros, 19.99 euros.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart Speaker with Alexa, Anthracite Fabric

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @mariafrubies

Photos | Amazon, El Corte Inglés, Alterisco, Akira Comics, Original Gift, Lush, Druni