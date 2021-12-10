The most important dates of Christmas are approaching and the food that we serve that day has to be unforgettable. That is why we have built n Complete cookbooks for Christmas Eve, Christmas or New Year’s Eve that will make you the most praised hostess of all parties. With these Christmas menus the whole family will suck your fingers, from grandparents to the little ones in the house. Guaranteed!





Traditional turkey menu

The most classic will be safe with a good roast turkey that smells all over the house and put the most festive touch on the Christmas Eve table. To accompany it, we propose some good seafood fish appetizers such as salmon in puff pastry with spinach cream, some prawns with whiskey, some grilled prawns or some mussels in mustard sauce.

Next we serve the incoming, with a cream of mushrooms and chestnuts ideal for Christmas. Now the diners are ready for the star dish, a turkey prepared according to the tradition that we tell you below. We close with an apple flan that will be the most exquisite dessert of the night.

First we have to clean the turkey, removing feathers with tweezers or a blowtorch. Next we inject the sweet wine with a syringe at different points of the turkey to make it very juicy. Once clean and hydrated, we salt it and spread it with lard to leave it ready to bake at 220ºC. While the oven is preheating we prepare the filling. We start by rehydrating the prunes and dried apricots, cutting them into pieces. We also chop the bacon and soak four slices of bread in the broth. Then we mix everything, add apple wedges and put it all together inside the turkey, sewing the opening so that it does not come out in the oven. Finally, it is baked 45 minutes for each kilo of turkey.

Baked fish menu

As in this case the main dish will be fish, We can make the appetizers something more forceful. Baked dates with walnuts and Parmesan cheese, chanterelles canapes with sobrasada, some very easy savory bacon, cheese and tomato tarts or a chicken and mushroom patty are wonderful ideas.

Then we moved to the table, starting the evening with some glasses of avocado, mango and cheese with prawns, very elegant and Christmas. All this will leave diners ready for the sea bass in salt, the star dish. The dessert adds the chocolate note that the evening was asking for, with Jordi Cruz’s Sacher cake.





Meat roast menu

The meat roast is one of the great classics at Christmas, a hearty dish that requires slowing down in the rest of the menu so as not to end up excessively full. That is why we make the appetizers in code veggie, with sweet potato skewers glazed with orange, miso and honey or some potato and zucchini bites.

We also bet on something warm that tempers the body before getting fully into it. roast beef, like this Christmas consommé. Finally, and if we still have a hole, the Nutella Christmas tree will be as protagonist as the meat.





Christmas menu of hake in green sauce

A lighter proposal to celebrate Christmas it is hake in green sauce, with an exquisite recipe. We can accompany it with spreadable appetizers, such as beetroot or lupine hummus. From starter we bet on a pumpkin cream, which can be made with lentils or carrots. Then comes the hake, which we crown with a fruit salad dessert for those looking for something more Light and with nougat for those who love traditions.





Menu with stuffed poulard

This Christmas dinner will be unforgettable. Start with fresh appetizers like salmon and asparagus puff pastry or a creamy pumpkin and garlic pate. After we bet on a Christmas salad of beets, goat cheese and blackberries to finish with the stuffed poulard. We finished with a gypsy arm, a very festive and sweet dessert.





Traditional menu of fish and baked potatoes

This main dish is going to be an absolute success, accompanied by some baked potatoes that everyone loves. With this hake, a few eels with garlic or artichokes are great for an appetizer, a fish soup for a starter and a Christmas Black Forest log as a dessert that is the perfect ending to this dinner or family meal.





The most classic and traditional menu

If you want to make a dinner worthy of yesteryears steeped in tradition this is your menu. It begins with canapés, cheese board and smoked meats. Then a prawn cocktail opens the meal, like the good people. Of course, the main course is a Sirloin Wellington with potatoes souffle. Finally (and how could it be otherwise) comes the Roscón de Reyes, the marzipan and the nougat.





Light menu for Christmas meal

If the Christmas Eve dinner was very copious and you are looking to make a lighter and easier Christmas meal Keep surprising, this cookbook is for you. The scallop parmigiana appetizer is a delicacy. The ideal starter is an Insalata di rinforzo, typical of Christmas in Naples. Then follow with salmon ingots with sweet potato and wasabi mayonnaise, adding an exotic touch to the holidays. You’ll save the best for last, because this red berry wreath is a work of art.





A very Christmas dinner veggie

If you want your party menu to be inclusive and nobody is left without trying it, betting on a 100% vegetarian feast is always a good option. No one will miss meat or fish, because with this appetizer avocado hummus they will be conquered. It’s only the beginning: a starter with vegetable cream, vegetable lasagna that everyone loves and oil polvorones that are even for vegans.





Menus suitable for allergy sufferers and intolerant people: a gluten-free Christmas

If you have guests with food allergy problems we have the solution for you to conquer even them. Gluten won’t be a problem thanks to this salmon gravlax appetizer, Tuna Tacos with Mint Pea Cream, Baked Chicken, and Lemon Coconut Pie. Even those who are not allergic to gluten will want to try it all.





Lactose won’t be a problem either

If your guest has problems with lactose this menu will be the best May it happen to you this Christmas, gifts from the Three Wise Men included. You will have your own appetizer of coquinas in marinera sauce, followed by a tomato, carrot and ginger cream and a beef tenderloin in the casserole. To close, surprise him with some muffins of beets and walnuts.





More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

