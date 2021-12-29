11 ideas to decorate with glass vases

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

When it comes to decorating with crystal vases, the limit is your creativity. Place them in the corners of the home that need a touch of style.

Last update: December 28, 2021

Glass vases are a basic thing to decorate living rooms, corridors, bathrooms and bedrooms, so you need to have good ideas. They not only serve to place fresh flowers, but you can also put river stones, colored sand or dried flowers inside.

So, keep in mind that there are countless designs, sizes and colors of these vases. Therefore, do not limit yourself! Start the search for those that suit your rooms, creating a beautiful contrast, but never out of tune.

Decorate the living room or bedroom with glass vases

Without a doubt, glass vases are a classic element to decorate the living room. It is usual to see them on a coffee table, with some beautiful fresh flowers. But it is also possible to create other compositions.

1. Shells, conches or starfish

Marine elements are ideal for beach houses, but there are those who have opted for that style in the city. Whatever your case, try filling a clear or light-colored glass vase with some shells, seashells, and starfish.

This is an original modality that will not go unnoticed. A bit of beach sand wouldn’t hurt this design either.

2. Showy tropical leaves

Placing tropical leaves of various shapes and sizes inside crystal vases is in fashion. It may be due to green wave.

It is worth it, because unlike fresh flowers, the leaves are more resistant and endure the passing of time. What are you waiting for? Go hunting for the best leaves that nature has for you.

The leaves of tropical plants last a long time and create a special green atmosphere in homes.

3. Jute ropes

Jute is a very original material and it looks good. Make sure the vase is wide so the string can open when you insert it. Jute rope is very inexpensive and you can find it in different diameters.

Cut about 1 meter into different strips, roll them around your hand and drop them into the vase.

4. Back with the green wave, but with cactus

Cacti are used to raise shelves, dressers or tables. These plants are known for their hardiness, and since they are low maintenance, you will have no problems.

You can create a beautiful composition with sand or decorative stones in the bottom of the vase and crown the arrangement with the cactus of your choice. Succulents also work.

5. Fruits, vegetables and candles

Creativity is key to achieving good finishes. This idea will help you add style to a corner of your kitchen or dining room table:

You will need fruits, whether they are apples, strawberries, cherries, lemons, oranges alone or in combination. Just make sure they are clean and lustrous. When they are fresh they stand the test of time very well.

Pineapples, corn or nuts in their shell or without it. You can layer them so that the different shades, sizes and textures are appreciated.

Fill about two glass vases with one of the fruits mentioned and try to turn it around without the fruit falling out. Lastly, place a candle at the base of the vase. You already have some beautiful chandeliers for a romantic dinner.

6. Fresh flowers

Do you like the traditional and the flowers? It’s fine. Nothing happens as long as they are fresh; let’s leave out the artificial ones.

In a circular, wide-mouthed glass vase, or whatever you have available, introduce several carrots baby or asparagus. Make sure these look neat and cover the full diameter of the vase. In the center are the flowers of your choice.

Decorate the bathroom with glass vases

Yes, glass vases look great in the bathroom. These are usually smaller in size, allowing you to adorn a shelf with a set, for example.

7. Vases with stones

White, colored or river stones. They all look great inside a glass vase.

In addition to being inexpensive, they are also easy to find if you venture out to explore a bit in nature. In case of going to the beach, bring a few stones. Clean them and gather them inside the vase.

8. Glycerin soap

These soaps come in very cute and fun shapes. Some have delicious scents that will help you with the bathroom atmosphere. In addition, they are usually handmade and inexpensive.

All you have to do is fill the vase with them and put it on the bathroom counter. Or perhaps on top of the toilet tank lid, for detail.

9. Minerals or gel pellets

Vibrant and bold colors is what to look for if you want your bathroom to come to life. Fill a few vases with bath salts of various colors or with gel balls layer by layer, so that the tones contrast. Floating scented candles work too.

10. Bottle corks

Do you like wine? It’s time to put the bottle corks away, as they can help decorate.

It does not matter the size or the shape. Just gather enough and fill a few vases. If they have stairs in the bathroom, they are a good place to put it.

Corks admit multiple uses in decoration. Fill a clear vase with them for the bathroom.

11. Fresh and fragrant flowers

Flowers go very well in the bathroom. Choose one of your preference, but lean towards those that give off fragrant aromas, such as lavender.

Citrus fruits look good just the same. You can make a combination between the two and put your vase on the bathroom counter.

Give life to the corners of your home

Glass vases have very varied styles. What matters is to acquire those that you consider closest to what you like.

The possibilities are as endless as your creativity, but keep in mind that glass vases alone are also an ornament. People who have no aptitude for creating arrangements buy painted vases. What are you waiting for to decorate your home?

