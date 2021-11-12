Every season Primark proposes us looks Trendy ideals, so cute that many garments go viral. This season, knit is one of the star fabrics, and we see it in all its versions, both in two and three-piece matching looks to look like street-style, one of the trends of this season, as in comfortable and warm clothes to be at home.

The brand also proposes dresses and suits with a houndstooth print, one of the most classic prints and at the same time the latest fashion, because this season is sweeping, both in black and white and in other colors such as lilac or pink.

Tube tight dresses and warm maxi jumpers, vests and cardigans … all knitted, complete the perfect wardrobe of the season, and you can renew it at Primark thanks to its affordable prices.





Three-piece look with a black and white houndstooth print.

Blazer 30 euros

Top 12 euros

Shorts 16 euros





Striped fitted knit dress. Its price is





Striped print fitted knit dress in brick tones. Its price is 19 euros.





Pink cardigan with lapels and wide cut. Its price is





Houndstooth print mini dress in shades of pink, white and black, a vest-style design. Its price is 22 euros.





Knitted vest available in different colors, one of the trend garments of the season. Its price is 14 euros.





Plaid print suit in brown tones. Blazer with white buttons 30 euros and mini skirt with opening 19 euros.





Three pieces of pink knit perfect to be at home.

Top 12 euros

Cardigan 16 euros

Joggers 18 euros





Knitted sweater with a striped pattern in brick tones and a perkins neckline. Its price is 19 euros.





Look trending three-piece: top 11 euros, mini skirt 13 euros and jacket 17 euros.





Retro print knit set consisting of top 14 euros and flared trousers 19 euros.

Photos | Primark