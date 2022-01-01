If after saying goodbye to 2021 and starting a new year tasting the classics New Years Eve grapes you have left over this fruit with valuable properties for the body, we leave 11 healthy recipes to take advantage of them.

The best ideas to take advantage of the leftover grapes

Grapes, like any other fruit, can be tasted at any moment of the day and not just on New Years Eve. However, if you don’t feel like bite-sized fruit, you can include them in various dishes.

Another option is incorporate them fresh into salads along with other vegetables, after adequate washing and thus, obtain light and nutritious dishes with this ingredient so typical of these dates.

Likewise, you can take advantage of the leftover grapes to incorporate smoothies or juices as well as, to make sauces and accompany with the same fish or meat.

One last alternative is to use them to make sweet dishes along with other fresh fruits or quality ingredients, although they can also be useful to decorate desserts or cakes.

11 recipes to put into practice

Taking the ideas given above, we recommend not wasting and take advantage of the leftover grapes from New Year’s Eve in healthy preparations like the ones shown below:





These are 11 healthy recipes to make the most of your leftover New Year’s Eve grapes and enjoy the benefits that this fruit can offer to the body.

In Vitónica | Enjoy the grapes before: 23 healthy and tasty dessert ideas for New Year’s Eve dinner

Image | Direct to the Palate and Direct to the Palate Mexico