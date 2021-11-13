It goes without saying that the mirror is an essential element in any home. It is functional and it is also decorative and it has a place, practically, in 100% of the rooms. It is never lacking in the bathroom where its presence is eminently practical and provides depth and light in passageways and living rooms, but it has an especially prominent role in the bedroom where many of us bet on him full length mirror. So we have made a selection of some of the best sellers and highest rated on Amazon starting with this 120×40 cm mirror with black frame for 105 euros.





Poshions Full Length Floor Mirror Door Mirror Wall Mirror Decoration Space Saving Metal Frame Wall Mirror 120x40CM (Black)

A full length mirror Amazon Brand Eono in white, 35.6×122 cm, is priced at 75.99 euros for a set of two.

Amazon Brand – Eono Full-Length Wall-Mounted Mirror, Large 35.6 × 122cm Mirror, Suitable for Bathroom, Bedroom and Living Room, White, Set of 2

Another mirror of Amazon Brand Eono whole body 35.6×122 cm with a black frame is worth 75.99 euros in a set of two.





Amazon Brand – Eono Full-Length Wall-Mounted Mirror, Large 35.6 × 122cm Mirror, Suitable for Bathroom, Bedroom and Living Room, Black, Set of 2

A 30x130cm full-length wall mirror with a plain white frame it is worth 44.44 euros.





Chely Intermarket, Full-length wall mirror 30x130cm (Outside frame 37.2×137.2cm) (White-Smooth) MOD-128 | Rectangular shape | Decoration of living room, bedroom | Elegant Finish (128-30×130-5.10)

A 60×180 cm duehome wall mirror Finished in cambria and graphite color, it costs 69.95 euros.





duehome Wall Mirror, Rectangular Mirror, Wall Mirror with Moon, Lara Model, Finished in Cambria Color and Graphite, Measurements: 60 cm (Width) x 180 cm (Height) x 3.5 cm (Depth) Read: Glass curtains, the most aesthetic and functional solution to take advantage of terraces and patios also in autumn

A 160x50cm full-length mirror with white LED lighting, we find it for 168.99 euros.





LVSOMT 160 x 50 cm Full Body Mirror with LED Lighting, Freestanding Floor Mirror for Wall, Illuminated Cosmetic Mirror, Large Full Size Mirror, Floor Standing Mirror for Bedroom, White

A 160×40 cm mirror wall and floor with an aluminum alloy frame is worth 109.99 euros.





LVSOMT 160 x 40cm Full Length Mirror, Wall and Floor Mirror, Hanging Mirror, Full Length Mirror, Aluminum Alloy Framed for Bedroom, Living Room, Dressing Room

A jewelry mirror with LED lighting and Songmics wall mount is worth 95.99 euros.





SONGMICS Jewelry Mirror, Jewelry Cabinet, Mirror Cabinet with LED Lighting, Wall Cabinet with Mirror, Wall Mount, White JJC99WT

A jewelry cabinet mirror, two in one by Songmics, in white, is priced at 79.99 euros.





SONGMICS Jewelry Cabinet, Jewelry Mirror, Jewelry Cabinet, Full Length Mirror, Gift Idea, Simple Assembly, White JJC69WT

A full length standing mirror With a 106×35 cm aluminum alloy frame in black, it is worth 29.99 euros.





WONSTART Standing Mirror Full Body Wall Mirror Full Body Modern Door Mirror Full Length Mirror for Living Room Bedroom Aluminum Alloy Frame (106cm * 35cm, Black)

And the best seller is a nordic white standing mirror LOLAhome plastic bag of 37×157 cm for 49.95 euros.





37×157 cm Plastic Nordic White Standing Mirror – LOLAhome

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

