Among the foods that find their best season in these months are cabbages that cannot stop being part of our dishes. Therefore, we leave 11 fitness recipes with cauliflower, to take advantage of this seasonal vegetable.

Cauliflower: low in carbohydrates and valuable micronutrients

Cauliflower is, like other cabbages, a source of quality nutrients for the body, among which the fiber and vegetable proteins that fill easily, providing a low level of calories and complex carbohydrates.

Likewise, cauliflower offers us vitamin C, potassium, calcium and vitamins of group B, being a very versatile vegetable that can be used to reduce carbohydrates in the usual diet by preparing dishes in which it replaces various cereals.

The best cauliflower-based recipes

If we want to take advantage of the cauliflower seasonal for these months, we recommend the following fitness recipes to try at home and add good nutrients to the usual diet:





These are 11 fitness recipes with cauliflower that we recommend trying at home to take advantage of this seasonal vegetable and enjoy its benefits.

In Vitónica | 35 cabbage recipes to take advantage of this seasonal vegetable

Image | Direct to the Palate and Vitonics