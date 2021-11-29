Eleven people were arrested this morning in Guaymas and San Carlos after various searches carried out by elements of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Mexican Navy, for their alleged responsibility in the attack on the Municipal Palace last Thursday.

On November 25, as a result of the attack, 18-year-old feminist Marisol Cuadras and Mayor Karla Córdova’s bodyguard, Antelmo Eduardo, died.

“Today, starting at four in the morning, 11 searches were carried out by 24 agents of the Federal Public Ministry, 34 elements of the State Police and 120 elements of the Secretary of the Navy,” said Francisco Sergio Méndez , delegate of the FGR, at a press conference.

“In these searches, drugs were found, a quantity, it was not large and there were 11 detainees for possession of narcotics.”

The federal agency stated that as part of the investigations it can be concluded that the attack was not directed at the group of women who were demonstrating outside the Municipal Palace.

“What was shared by the delegate and the prosecutor clearly leave the certainty that the aggression was not for the feminist group,” said María Dolores Del Río Sánchez, head of the state Public Security Secretariat.

However, during her speech, Claudia Indira Contreras Córdova, attorney general of Sonora, acknowledged that it has not yet been possible to identify those responsible for the attack.

“The scene has been processed by a lot of expert personnel in expert services and with this I want to make clear the commitment to an objective and professional investigation,” he said.

