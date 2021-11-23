When it comes to working the core we usually always resort to the same three or four exercises and especially the abdominal crunch, which is almost never the best option. Today we want to teach you eleven exercises so that you can work your core without resorting to the usual ones.

Among all the options that we offer you some require minimal equipment and others you can do right now in your house without any material. What’s more, there are exercises of different difficulty and intensity so you can start with the less intense and little by little, as you progress, increase the difficulty and intensity.

Abdominal plank

A classic that is often underrated. The planks in general and the straight plank with supported elbows as the base of all of them is an excellent way to work the abdomen.

As simple as getting into a push-up position but with your elbows supported and holding the posture for a few seconds. It is important to keep your back straight at all times. If you lower or raise the buttocks you are relaxing the body and therefore the exercise is no longer effective.

Plank with one arm and / or leg raised

In this case, the anterior abdominal plank is we add an extra difficulty. What we do is raise an opposite hand and leg alternately. The simple fact of removing support points makes this exercise harder And trust me, it’s hard to maintain stability.

In this case, we do not count the exercise by seconds, but we start to count it in repetitions and, as in any unilateral exercise, it is important to do the same lifts for each leg and arm to avoid imbalances.

Side plank

The plank emphasizes the front abdominal area but we can increase oblique involvement simply by placing ourselves on our side and supporting only one elbow.

In this case we recount the exercise by seconds under tension and it is important to work both sides for the same time. Here, as in the normal plank, it is also important to keep the body straight. If you move your hips closer or away from the ground, you will be affecting the intensity of the exercise.

Plank bringing knees to chest

Another way of doing planks increasing the intensity and difficulty of the movement. You just need a medicine ball or, better yet, a fitball.

At first you can simply place your feet on it and the lack of stability is already contributing to increase the difficulty of the exercise. With the passage of time and as you get used to it, you can flex your feet bringing your knees to your chest and thus increase the intensity even more.

Leg raises

A classic among classics. In this case you don’t need no equipment, with a mat or towel you have plenty. Simply lie head up, place your arms next to your body resting your palms down and raise both legs at the same time until they form a 90º angle with your torso and legs.

Ideally you should not rest your legs on the ground until you finish with the repetitions that you have proposed. In this way you manage to maintain tension in the abdomen throughout the movement.

Alternate leg raises

Another option is to work your legs alternately when doing the lifts. In this way we change the muscles involved and add some difficulty to the movement.

As in the previous case it is important do not support any of the legs to withstand the tension at all times. You will notice the difference!

Ab-Wheel

In this case, using an abdominal wheel, and leaning on our knees, we have to lower the body carrying the wheel above our head until our torso is almost parallel to the ground. What’s more we can increase or decrease the difficulty by extending or reducing the length of the movement.

If at first it is difficult for you to finish a repetition, try to stand in front of a wall and not stretch your arms so much. As you get used to it, you move away from the wall and increase the difficulty. When you master the movement you can directly support yourself with your feet instead of your knees.

Spiderman plank

In the plank position in this case we bring one of our knees to the elbow on the same side of the body alternately. It is a form of add difficulty and increase oblique work while planking.

Think that you have to continue maintaining the same position but, in addition to alternately removing a supporting foot, you contract the obliques.

High pulley crunches

This exercise is a best alternative to lifelong abdominal crunch. In this case we do it with a pulley which allows us to regulate the intensity of the movement simply by increasing or decreasing the weight.

It is important do not work with excessive loads Since, doing so, you will end up pulling with your whole body and not with the abdomen, which is the idea. In this case, it is more important to pay attention to the sensation and to notice how the abdomen works than to put kilos.

Wiper washer

A obliques exercise very spectacular although there are less complex versions. In the video we see how we can do it suspended in the air while holding our weight, but it is also possible to do it while lying on the floor head up on a mat.

For the latter case, we simply have to place our body at a 90º angle with the legs and torso. In this position what we do is lower the legs by rotating the hips until they are close to the ground without touching it. Then we return to the starting position and repeat the movement to the opposite side.

The “army drag”

Here we have a mix between the normal planks, the planks bringing the knees to the elbow and also adding movement of the arms. One way to add more intensity to this exercise.

As we see in the video we can do it with some dumbbells or we can even do it simply by resting our elbows on the floor and walking with them as if we were military.

This article was originally published by Víctor Falcón in March 2018 and has been revised for republication.

Images | iStock

Videos | PowerExplosive, Mr. Fahrenheit, Strong Runner, AR Training, loseweight at home.com, lose weight at home.com, LIVEexercise, Exercises at home, gymnastics, Superhuman Project and CesarCoach MaskFitnes.