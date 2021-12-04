In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
If you want to manage the lighting in your home from your mobile, there are very cheap models that are quite worth it and that you can buy from Spain without problems.
Little by little it is becoming more common to have a Smart Home, and also much cheaper and easier thanks to the constant discounts on products such as smart speakers or WiFi sockets, but also smart light bulbs.
There are many models for sale, all LED and energy efficient. They tend to be minimally compatible with your mobile application and also with assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.
There are extraordinarily cheap models, from just over 2 euros in stores like AliExpress and for just 8 euros if we talk about well-known brands such as TP-Link, one of the most important in the sector.
We have compiled the main cheap smart bulbs that you can buy from Spain and they are really worth it.
Rayh Bulb in AliExpress from € 2.70
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb at Amazon for € 6.69
TP-Link Tapo L510E for € 7.99
Multicolor avatto with 15W power for € 9.50
TP-Link Tapo L530E for € 11.99
Philips Hue White for € 15.95
10W Hama for € 7.83
Unotec for € 7.99
Pack of two RGB Weily bulbs for € 12.99
Pack of two multicolored Weily bulbs
Garza G45 for € 9.95
Pack of two Wiz A60 bulbs for € 18.03
