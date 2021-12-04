In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to manage the lighting in your home from your mobile, there are very cheap models that are quite worth it and that you can buy from Spain without problems.

Little by little it is becoming more common to have a Smart Home, and also much cheaper and easier thanks to the constant discounts on products such as smart speakers or WiFi sockets, but also smart light bulbs.

There are many models for sale, all LED and energy efficient. They tend to be minimally compatible with your mobile application and also with assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

There are extraordinarily cheap models, from just over 2 euros in stores like AliExpress and for just 8 euros if we talk about well-known brands such as TP-Link, one of the most important in the sector.

We have compiled the main cheap smart bulbs that you can buy from Spain and they are really worth it.

Rayh Bulb in AliExpress from € 2.70

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb at Amazon for € 6.69



This smart bulb is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Its affordable price has made it a reference within the Spanish market, although units are scarce.

TP-Link Tapo L510E for € 7.99



This adjustable intensity WiFi bulb is compatible with all major virtual assistants. In addition, you can control it from the TP-Link app without the need for a bridge or additional accessory.

Multicolor avatto with 15W power for € 9.50

TP-Link Tapo L530E for € 11.99



This multi-color smart bulb can be controlled from your mobile or through virtual assistants. It is energy efficient and has its own application.

Philips Hue White for € 15.95



This smart bulb has a WiFi connection and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can regulate it in intensity.

10W Hama for € 7.83

Unotec for € 7.99

Pack of two RGB Weily bulbs for € 12.99

Garza G45 for € 9.95

Pack of two Wiz A60 bulbs for € 18.03

