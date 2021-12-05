The autumn it is one of the most magical stations to travel. The trees lose their leaves, the haze from the rains offers a unique landscape, and there is a melting pot of colors that is beauty in its purest form .

And it is also the perfect season for a getaway to free us from the madding crowd of the city and help us reconnect before the Christmas .

Enjoy autumn with these eleven getaways in Spain in which nature and autumn colors are the undisputed protagonists.

Somiedo Natural Park and Muniellos Forest, in Asturias

If you like to eat well and nature, the best thing is that your getaway autumn go to Asturian lands. Somiedo Natural Park is the perfect destination to live one of the most magical sunsets in Spain. Next to its lake you will be able to appreciate the blanket of colors that surrounds this park, and that is spectacular. You can also enjoy the teito cabins in the village of Veigas, which seems to have stopped in time.

The Muniellos forest is home to many legends from Asturian mythology, and is part of the integral nature reserve of the same name. It is the largest oak grove in Spain and must see for the photography lovers , because the colors are more vivid during their fall. It is protected and only twenty people can enter each day, but it is worth every step.

Irati forest, in Navarra





More than 17,000 hectares of forests and rivers that are surrounded by snow-capped peaks. The eastern Pyrenees Navarro hides the Irati Forest , an autumnal paradise where you can enjoy the magical colors hidden in its nature . The second largest and best preserved beech-fir forest in the world It is an almost virgin place perfect to get lost and enjoy Navarran gastronomy in one of its many rural hotels.

Faedo de Ciñera, in León

The Best Maintained Forest in Spain It is a place that seems almost haunted and that, according to legend, has its own protector, the witch Haeda. This beech forest, located in the Central Leonese Mountain, has beech trees up to 500 years old and is a little oasis where time stops and calm surrounds you. The best time to visit is autumn, with the mantle of colorful leaves accompanying your steps.

Minorca





Menorca is not only beautiful in summer . In autumn it is also capable of unfolding its magic and leaving you with your mouth open. Fewer tourists and greater enjoyment of its most enchanting landscapes, together with a warmer climate, make this destination a wonder. You will be able to enjoy romantic sunsets in its beautiful coves and do an incredible route through its lighthouses .

Costa da Morte, in Galicia





The Galician coastline that goes from Fisterra to Malpica is not only an ideal destination for spring and summer, it is also an ideal destination for autumn. Its green landscape transforms into contrasting ocher, yellow and orange colors with the headlights and create a bucolic image facing the sea. And also, you can stay at a cabin in the trees and live a very charming getaway.

Montseny Natural Park, in Barcelona and Girona





In this national park we find a holm oak forest in its lowest area, and beech and subalpine vegetation in its highest part, thus mixing a Mediterranean and Central European landscape in the same place. It is UNESCO biosphere reserve since 1978 and Natural Park for the Generalitat, and around it you have hundreds of rural enclaves where you can stay, although we are left with the located in Arbúcies .

Urbasa and Andía Natural Park, in Navarra

Soft colors, embraced by a subtle mist that seems to envelop everything. An essential destination in autumn. The source of the Urederra, located within the natural park, is one of the most beautiful places in Navarra . It is 70 kilometers from Pamplona, so you can stay in the Navarran capital, enjoy its beautiful streets and make a getaway to this fairytale forest. And if you have time, until visit an escape room in the city.

Hayedo de Tejera Negra, Guadalajara, in Guadalajara





The best time to visit the Tejera Negra beech forest is undoubtedly autumn, when live among red and ocher colors all its splendor. Located in the province of Guadalajara, it is the southernmost beech forest in Europe . Nearby are the “Villages of Black Architecture of Guadalajara”, among which Valverde de los Arroyos stands out, one of the most charming towns in Spain. Must visit the chorrera of Despeñalagua .

Arán Valley, in Lleida

Just before the snow begins to fill the pyrenees With its white, we can visit the Aran Valley and enjoy its wonderful and warm autumn colors. This area is full of mountain villages and Romanesque hermitages, and it has so much charm that a couple of days will seem few. If you wait until winter to visit it, you can enjoy the snow slopes of Baqueira-Beret , located in that same valley.

grenade





Yes The Alhambra It is beautiful in summer, imagine in autumn, when the trees that surround it stain their leaves before losing them. Autumn is a perfect season to visit this Andalusian city, enjoy its incredible gastronomy, its tapas, its narrow streets and its Sacromonte neighborhood.





La Rioja Alta

This area, the westernmost of The Rioja , has the vineyard as the protagonist in its landscapes, and during the autumn it is covered with the red of the leaves of the vines. You can take advantage of the trip and visit Logroño and its wonderful “Ruta del Laurel” and take a car trip around the vineyards , left a spectacular picture in towns like Briones, Sajazarra, Casalarreina, Haro or San Vicente de la Sonsierra.