If you spend My Nintendo gold points, they can be totally free.

At AlfaBetaJuega we are waiting for the best video game offers, gaming consoles and accessories. Especially at this time of year, Nintendo begins its sales and makes available many games at a price of laughter. No kidding, real bargains can be found in the Nintendo eShop nowadays. So below we make a list with the best Switch games for less than 5 euros.

Also, many of these games they can be totally free if you use My Nintendo Gold Points. And redeeming them is as easy as using your points on the in-game purchase screen. A My Nintendo Gold Point equals 0.01 cent. For example, if you have 199 accumulated reward points, you can buy a game for 1.99 euros. And now that you know this, you can take advantage of your points to also get a discount or some free game from this list.

This shows that playing it doesn’t have to be an expensive hobbyas there are often interesting offers. The following games cost less than 5 euros, a price of laughter on Nintendo Switch. So we propose very different adventures to have a good time: platformer, adventure adventure, metroidvania and lots of action. Don’t miss the best Switch games out there for less than 5 euros right now.

The best Nintendo Switch games for less than 5 euros

In the Nintendo Switch eShop you can filter your searches by price limit. However, at AlfaBetaJuega we make it easy for you and select the best Switch games for less than 5 euros. There is quite a variety to choose from and they are games that are very worthwhile for different reasons. We just remind you that multiplayer games They need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to access online features.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

An action video game that launched its version for Nintendo Switch not long ago and you can get it for only 2.79 euros. The story takes place in an open world, where the player is free to explore the environment, do main and secondary missions. He plays the leader of the Saints and is named president of the United States. In his role he should defend the nation from an alien invasion with his superpowers. Although it is the fourth game in the franchise, you can play it independently.

The plot takes place a few months after the events of Saints Row: The Third. Five years later the protagonist is named president and Earth is attacked by an alien empire known as Zin, led by the ruthless Zinyak. Destroy the White House and kidnap the Chief, his adviser and most of the cabinet. Undoubtedly a very fun game, where you can fight, use elemental powers and improve weapons with a very complete skill tree.

Overcooked Special Edition

Although you can play Overcooked alone, the game is more fun with another player. It is available on Switch for 1.99 euros and it is a very familiar game. It has very simple mechanics, since with just two buttons you can participate. The main objective is to prepare dishes in the shortest possible time that customers ask for. You have to get them out soon or the clients will penalize you with money. The kitchens are very unique, as each setting has different obstacles such as ice, lava, moving kitchens, and much more.

This War of Mine: Complete Edition

A highly recommended resource management game, as it shows the cruellest side of war. The protagonists are not heroes, but victims of an armed conflict, so they have to collect materials to build and survive until the end of the war. This moment is random and as it arrives, the player has to get food, water and other items to stay encouraged. At night you can go out to explore other scenarios and make important decisions with a determining moral background. Depression and despair can be reasons for losing the game.

Oxenfree

It is a graphical adventure with 2.5D perspective that has been acclaimed by critics. It is now available on Switch for just one euro. The protagonist is Alex, a young teenage girl who visits a local island with a group of friends. During the trip they open a spectral pit by accident, unleashing a paranormal being on the island, so they will have to learn to fight it. This place houses many secrets and a mysterious past that you can discover on Switch. Here you can use the touch screen or the remote, as well as having various endings available.

Super Bomberman R

The classic Bomberman has returned in this generation of consoles to take advantage of the Switch. Now it can be yours for only 4.49 euros and can be played alone or with friends. It is an action and maze game with scenarios made up of two-dimensional grids. The player has to collect bombs and throw them at the enemies. This installment presents a story mode with 50 levels that can also be played in cooperative for 2 players. It is not the only mode, as it has a competitive multiplayer with up to 8 players online.

Deponia

Deponia is a crazy graphic adventure that stands out especially for its humor. The name refers to a world that has become a dump for the upper classes. Rufus lives and works among scrap metal, literally mountains of garbage. So the future of the protagonist is not encouraging until his life takes a 360 degree turn. A high-class young woman named Goal falls into Deponia and Rufus agrees to help her return to her world. Although they seem very different, the two of you will find more points that unite you. This adventure only costs 1.99 euros and the other deliveries are also discounted.

Syberia 1 and 2

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Silence

SteamWorld Dig

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

