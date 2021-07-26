Many players look at Nintendo switch quieter games. You just have to remember the sales success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s about a life simulation game with greater social component, since the players can visit the islands of the friends. But it is not the only one, so next we are going to talk about the best life simulation games that are available on the hybrid console. In addition to this series, you will find others as popular as Harvest Moon or Farming Simulator.

Life simulation games can be very varied because there are many themes. You can try farm simulators very complete that recreate a life in the field, but it is also possible to become a prestigious surgeon in Surgeon Simulator. In short, life simulation seeks to emulate actions and real life activities like those already mentioned, as well as social interaction with other characters. In many of these games you can learn to cook, fish, hunt, or drive.

The mechanics of these games are very simple, they don’t have much difficulty not a specific goal. So they are very entertaining proposals to spend hours in front of the screen. Now you have the life simulation games more important from the console, but you can still get more ideas among the best simulation games on Nintendo Switch.

Top 10 best life simulation games for Nintendo Switch

Here are the 10 best life simulation games for Nintendo Switch and series like Animal Crossing or Harvest Moon. All of these games offer an experience for simulate social relationships and daily actions with the environment.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3QS5xAaLxY

It is a social simulation video game developed and distributed by Nintendo Switch. In this installment you can not only customize your character, but also your house, the landscape and much more. Also, if you have the necessary materials you can create everything from tools to furniture.

More details about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons you can manage many aspects of your island. From the installation of bridges and ramps to the path of the river. It is a very calm life simulator for enjoy on laptop and anywhere. The player can catch fish of many species, hunt bugs and find fossils for the museum, as well as collecting materials for build objects.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is a farm life simulator. In order to follow in your grandfather’s footsteps, you decide to travel to the countryside, and more specifically to Villa Oliva. Start from scratch working on your grandfather’s abandoned farm and rebuild his house. But not everything is work. Meet the locals and find a partner. You can even get married! The mechanics of the game are simple to learn, but difficult to master. Luckily, there are two game modes: easy and normal. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town has texts in Spanish.

More details on Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Some farm games have a important social component. That’s what happens with Story of Seasons, formerly known as Harvest Moon. It is a simulator of farms and life because the protagonist can establish relations with his neighbors and even marry a suitor. In these games, special emphasis is placed on start a life right from the start.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is a Harvest Moon style game. Everything revolves around a farm in Ciudad Mineral. You have to take care of your grandfather’s farm, so it’s time to farm and feed the cattle. In addition, all kinds of adventures await you. But not everything is taking care of the farm, you can also explore the surroundings. You can go fishing, prepare food, swim, and even fall in love. Yes, you read it right. In Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town you can have a partner, get married and start a family. By the way, it is worth mentioning that the game has texts in Spanish.

More details on Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Following the same formula as the series, this delivery has a lot of content that is unlocked over time. The main objective is to build a farm, but the protagonist will be able to do friends in town, participate in social events and find a partner. You can also explore the stage to find new materials that will be very helpful to you.

Harvest Moon: One World

It is a life simulation video game developed by Natsume and distributed by Rising Star Games. The game takes us to a place where we start a new life where we must live off the farm and make new friends around town. Little by little the objective will be to evolve the establishment and help other people.

More details on Harvest Moon: One World

Could not miss Harvest Moon on this list, a true pioneer of the genre who has managed to reinvent himself. It is the maximum exponent of the life and farm simulators, since it allows you to meet an entire people, forge relationships and even form a family. In this installment there are new animals available, but it is also possible explore caves and new places while building a farm.

Farming Simulator 20

It is a farm management simulator developed by Giants Software and Focus Home Interactive, distributed by Koch Media. In this installment we have at our disposal a large number of agricultural vehicles from various brands: Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Krone, Deutz-Fahr, John Deere, among others.

More details of Farming Simulator 20

This simulator is a lot more realistic and recreates life in the country for farming. In that sense it is possible buy and drive vehicles as tractors that will help you accelerate the plantation processes. After the sale of the first harvests you will get benefits to improve all your machinery, utensils and other objects to build a very productive farm.

Goat simulator

Developed by Coffee Stain Studios and Double Eleven Limited, Goat Simulator is a goat simulator that offers straightforward fun. The end of the game is to cause as much destruction as possible while we carry out all kinds of crazy things. The goat that we control has a very sticky tongue that turns out to be very useful to get hooked on urban furniture and reach very high places. Every time we destroy something we receive points. The more destruction, the more points. According to the developers, we no longer have to fantasize about being a goat! It is a title that has set a trend because other similar games have come out over time.

More details of Goat Simulator

Yes, Goat Simulator is also a game of biological simulation, where the player controls a goat with heightened awareness. To do evil, of course. This is a game as funny as it is absurd with a lot of freedom to do anything. The goat can cause accidents, obstruct traffic and many more actions to cause chaos in an urban setting.

Hunting Simulator 2

Time to go hunting! In Hunting Simulator 2 you get into the shoes of a hunter who, in the company of his dog, has to go through several natural environments of more than 15 square kilometers. There are 33 animal species and several breeds of hunting dog. In this installment they have improved artificial intelligence and now the behavior of the animals is more realistic. When it comes to hunting, you can choose from more than 160 weapons, accessories and all kinds of clothing. Hunting Simulator 2 has no online mode. The PC version can be played with a controller as it has full compatibility with said peripheral.

More details of Hunting Simulator 2

In this game you can explore dozens of regions of Europe, the plains of Colorado or the desert of Texas to find all the available species. Being a life simulator, animals have realistic behavior, so you will need to use your tricks to track the prey. In this regard, the game has over 160 weapons, accessories and items wardrobe.

Snowrunner

It is a heavy vehicle simulator developed by Saber Interactive and distributed by Focus Home Interactive. It consists of controlling cargo vehicles to transport goods to very dangerous places and with roads difficult to pass. The player must go through different areas that have a variety of climates, topography, and environments.

More details about SnowRunner

If you like adventure, Snowrunner will put you to the test once more. Can be played solo with powerful vehicles in the best terrain simulator that exists, but also in mode cooperative of up to 4 players. The player faces extreme terrain and there are many variety of vehicles to unlock, upgrade and even customize whatever you want.

Truck driver

In Truck Driver we have to get into the cab of a truck and travel all kinds of roads through a very extensive open world. At the beginning of the game we are a simple contractor, but by working hard we will get promoted, we just have to accept one assignment after another. Once we have enough money, we can buy our own trucks, get new parts and much more. All this has a single purpose, to be a renowned highwayman on the local scene. Truck Driver is a single player game so it has no online mode. The game has the interface in Spanish and 21 other languages.

More details of Truck Driver

Again, this game allows you to experiment with the truck driving. The protagonist inherits a truck from his father, so he will try to develop an economic activity of merchandise transports. You will receive orders and with the benefits you will be able to improve many components of the truck, as well as its appearance. You will be able to drive along huge roads in a very dynamic open world.

Surgeon Simulator

Surgeon Simulator is a video game of surgical simulation first person developed by Bossa Studios. The object of the game is to perform surgical operations on different places and environments. The protagonist is a surgeon named Nigel Burke who works in a fictional hospital in the United Kingdom in 1987. He performs several successful operations even on a space station orbiting the Earth, where there are gravity 0 and the instruments float. Since the game’s launch, more operations have been added in the form of DLC such as eye transplants and teeth, plus other features.

More details of Surgeon Simulator

Surgeon Simulator has a version for Nintendo Switch that uses the Movement control of the Joy-Con to play. It is a game based on the physics of objects, so very absurd situations often happen. The objective is intervene on patients and for this you have to use surgical instruments. Become a the best surgeon to do transplants and other operations.

In any case, you have the complete list with the best life simulation games ever. These types of games can have crafting mechanics to make certain tools and day cycle. While other titles launch the player into a very realistic world where they can drive trucks, buses or control a goat that can cause destruction.