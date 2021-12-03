In addition to being a very practical piece of furniture, the auxiliary tables They have a very important decorative function because with them you can include new geometries and materials in the living room.

The possibilities in this field are many. The most classic format is to opt for a large coffee table that of service to the sofa or sofas that are included in the room. But in recent years it is very common to opt for a more flexible and comfortable concept by placing not a large table, but several smaller tables They are easy to move so that in addition to serving those who like to dine and snack in the room, they can move away when they play yoga session, play Wii, meditate … in the living room.

The mix of several small tables, whether they are nests or other models is a great success and an almost essential bet if the room is not very large. In the event that you choose to mix and match several small ones, you’d better dare to mix different elements (rattan, metal, wood, textile …) Anything goes to give an extra texture, and a great change to the living room.







In addition to the flexibility of the spaces, the table compositions are also determined by the sofas. And it is that, the tendency to place round tables is not only because it is curved, but also. It is that the chaise lounges are better collected with a round table than with a square or rectangular format.





In any case, whether you like them round or square, the market is full of beautiful tables at very reasonable prices with which to give a new look to the room.





A side table / tray is a very useful and comfortable format to move. This H&M Home model has the Rattan tray Table with round tray for 89.99 euros





Nest tables are a classic that makes the most of space because one is stored inside another. In this case, two black painted metal nesting tables measuring 43x43x43 cm and 50x50x50 cm for 149.00 euros

Nesting tables with painted metal frame





Despite being 120 cm long, it is light and easy to move. Ideal for long sofas. Mindelo oval coffee table with black metal legs 99.99 euros





Light, functional and colorful. Vintage Tricolor Stackable Tables from Maisons du Monde for 99.99 euros

Tricolor vintage stackable tables





If you want to include the marble texture, this small table from Kave Home is ideal. It is the Kesbury model and it is 33 cm in diameter. Its price is 119 euros

Kesbury side table 33 cm





This format is very practical to eat or work because it adapts perfectly to the sofa. Vinker side table size 56 x 33 cm with a price of 179 euros





Rattan nesting tables, Queenie set of two rattan side tables with natural finish 65 x 53 cm and 50 x 42 cm for 229 euros

Queenie set of 2 natural finish rattan side tables 65 x 53 cm and 50 x 42 cm





If you want to live the most natural trend at home, these side tables with organic shapes are made of solid teak wood and have irregular and exclusive shaped tops in each piece. The same as the tones and veins so that no two are alike. Hattie set of two side tables for 199 euros

Hattie Set of 2 Side Tables





Two tables in the center that actually make up a two-piece set; a center and an auxiliary one with a black metal structure and a marble top. Model Joy marble coffee table from El Corte Inglés for 395 euros

EL CORTE INGLÉS Joy marble coffee table El Corte Inglés





A very ingenious concept is this Cíes pouf axillary table model that can be unfolded for 149 euros

L CORTE INGLÉS Side table with pouf Cíes El Corte Inglés





If you want the most classic style, this table from Bo Concept has a size of 102.5 (width) x 26 (height) x 60 (depth) cm and a price of 789 euros

Lugo ceramic coffee table BoConcept

