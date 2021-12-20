The most homely time of the year arrives, in which we meet with family and friends in our homes to offer them menus made with all our love. Sometimes the difficult thing is to think about what we are going to prepare for such special dates in which, in addition, we must please both young and old. A multifunction robot can be the best kitchen boy on these dates, especially if there are many of us at home. With all these Christmas Thermomix recipes preparations are sure to be easier.

Many of them are explained to make them with and without this kitchen robot, but if you have it, you will be able to advance time, effort and used utensils, that is why we have compiled all these recipes with which you will save yourself having to think about what you are going to prepare during this Christmas , with proposals that range from very simple to more elaborate. Shall we start?

Appetizers

If you are looking for a special menu, surely any of the following proposals will make you fall in love. One from the sea and the other from the landIt would be best not to choose just one and prepare both to have a wider range of flavors. You already know that a special presentation makes a dish look more tempting, so I predict that in these two cases not even the crumbs will remain.

The first is a foie and goat cheese mousse with caramelized apples, which can be served on slices of toast as a canapé.

The second are the classic chicken croquettes, which not because they are typical will be less successful at home, as they always have the guaranteed win. And to accompany, something lighter, a quick ceviche of spicy cockles with tarragon in lime that will surely be a success, and whose complete recipe we share below.





We put the water in the glass and program 5 minutes, varoma temperature, speed 1. We clean the cockles putting them in a container with water and a little salt. With the hand we will go around so that they release the earth and impurities. We change the water as many times as necessary until we see that there is no dirt. Then we place them in the varoma container and sprinkle with the dried tarragon leaves. We place the varoma in its position and program 5 minutes, varoma temperature, speed 1. When the programmed time ends, we check that the cockles are all open, if not, we remove the open ones and leave the rest, programming a few minutes, at the same temperature and speed. It is important that let’s cool quicklyWe remove them from their valves, put them in a small bowl and this inside another large bowl with the ice cubes and water. In a small bowl we put the juice of a lime, the olive oil, the pepper, stir with a spoon to emulsify the dressing and add the coriander leaves, finely chopped. We cut the ends of the limes and then the limes in half. Place a few cockles on top of the lime and pour in a few drops of the dressing and a little Tabasco.

Creams

A cream is an excellent option to start a menuWhether or not it is festive, it is not a heavy dish and as it usually incorporates vegetables and vegetables, it allows us to compensate a little for the excesses that we usually commit during the Christmas holidays. In addition, a very important piece of information, you can prepare in advance, which will help us to lighten the last minute work. Our proposals are:

Starters and savory cakes

If the cream seems too light an option, opt for one of the following dishes, among which you will find savory cakes, which you can serve cut into portions or prepare mini cakes for each guest, stuffed aubergines or even potato omelette to make in Thermomix . Our advice is that choose several of the following proposals And serve them at the same time, cut so that each diner can take what they want the most. The recipes are:

Salads and side dishes

A salad is a dish that should not be missed during Christmas meals, as it lightens the other recipes that we have chosen and, in addition, it can also be served as a garnish. In this section you will find more options to accompany your main dishesIf you like the contrasts of flavors, do not hesitate to choose the alternatives that seem more avant-garde.

Breads and rolls

What about serving freshly baked homemade bread? Do not tell me that there is another more appetizing aroma, it may almost be, but not superior. If you dare, with Thermomix it is very easy to get the perfect kneading and the effort on your part will be zero. I propose several recipes so that you can find the one that best suits your tastes, from the typical rustic loaf of bread to more delicate breads in individual portions. Which one do you choose?

Fish and marsco

Fish-based main dishes are always welcome at Christmas. If you like any of the following recipes, the best would be that you buy the main ingredient in advanceIn this way, you will not suffer the price increases that seafood ingredients usually suffer just before parties. As always, organization is important to be able to succeed in all aspects of a menu and prevent our pockets from being resentful.

Meats and birds

Meat is the main protagonist of any important celebration, but in this case I have opted for a series of dishes with lean meats, since we tend to abuse a little during the Christmas holidays and in this way we can alternate the menus so that some are less heavy. That is not why the result has to be less succulent, on the contrary, with any of the following proposals you will look like expert chefs, and they are also dishes that the smallest of the house will surely like.

Cupcakes and muffins

The breakfasts and snacks in the Christmas holidays they are also important. No matter how full we have been, there is always room for a snack in the form of a sponge cake served with a tea or coffee in the afternoon. With Thermomix getting a spongy cake will be a breeze, surely when you see any of the following proposals you will not be able to resist.

Brioches and roscones

Why wait for the Three Wise Men to prepare a brioche dough? Regardless of whether we want to make a roscón for that date, we can start enjoying that spongy and enriched dough before January. Of course, arm yourself with patience so that the dough rises as long as you need, waiting times are essential and it depends on them that the result is perfect.

Cookies

If you have children at home, you can take advantage of the Christmas holidays to prepare a good batch of cookies. With Thermomix the dough always comes out perfect, and you will only have to choose the most beautiful and Christmas cutter you have and bake them just long enough so that they are crunchy, remember that it is better not to go overboard with the cooking because when the cookies cool they harden a bit.

Cakes and pastries

For those of you who are looking for a dessert different from the traditional ones of this time of year and that all your guests like, nothing like a cake or a cake which will be very easy to do if you use the Thermomix. Our proposals are very varied, from traditional cakes such as the Cordovan cake to other more innovative ones such as the cold peach thread that you can also make with another fruit of your liking.

Ice cream and sorbets

Ice cream? In winter? And why not, an ice cream it is a great preparation to refresh the palate and prepare it for a more dense dessert. With the Thermomix you can achieve great results with almost professional textures. If you have never been encouraged, this is the moment, surely in a short time you will be making your own combinations of flavors.

Desserts

In addition to the nougat and other sweet recipes for these dates, with the Thermomix you can get an endless number of desserts with which to put a delicious ending to a high menuDon’t miss out on our proposals, from small individual bites such as delicate macarons, to fruit gummies.

Spoon desserts

If you opt for a spoon dessert you know that all are advantages, as they are prepared in advance and can be served in individual servings in a nice glass or glass, so the presentation can be beautiful. In this section we have gathered from the most common such as rice pudding to a light mousse of red fruits whose preparation could not be easier and faster.

Classic sweets

And we end our sweet proposals with a selection of typical desserts of these festivals, for the most traditional. From nougat to wine rolls, to an international recipe, you will surely like all of them to finish your menus as tradition dictates. The problem is going to be choosing just one.

Direct to the Paladar Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our recipes, nutrition information and gastronomy news every day.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Directly to the Paladar | 11 tricks that I learned with the Thermomix but they work the same without it

Directly to the Paladar | Thermomix, Lidl, Cecotec, Taurus … Practical guide to choose the kitchen robot that best suits you