101 Vegetarian Christmas Recipes (Every Guest Will Want To Eat)

It may be that this Christmas you have to take charge of one or more of the lunches and dinners of the Christmas parties and among the guests there is a vegetarian. Or that vegetarians are you and you are looking for and capturing ideas for Christmas menus. Whatever the situation you find yourself in, we have compiled 101 vegetarian Christmas recipes to make your task much easier.

In our proposals you will find many recipes in which eggs, milk and other foods derived from animals are present. All of them tasty and delicious like the traditional Christmas recipes. So much so that no one will complain when you put them in front of them. And is that you are 101 vegetarian Christmas recipes they are at the height of any great celebration. Let’s see them.

Appetizers

Goat cheese and caramelised sesame bonbons

We put the sesame seeds in a pan and sprinkle them with the sugar and water. Heat over medium heat, stirring often so they don’t burn, until the sugar has dissolved and turned into caramel. We spread the sesame on a sheet of parchment paper and let it cool. Nasa does not happen if it hits, because once cold we pass a roller over it to separate the seeds. In a deep bowl we crush the goat cheese and mix it with the cream cheese by hand (do not use an electric mixer or the mixture will become too soft). We stir well so that there are no lumps. Add the honey and mix again until smooth. We keep in the fridge for an hour so that the pasta takes consistency. We take small portions of the dough and pass through the caramelized sesame. We roll to help coat well with the seeds while correcting the shape so that they are perfect. We keep cold until the moment of consumption.

More appetizer recipes

Eggplant chips with honey and thyme

Shots of cordovan salmorejo

Avocado Salmorejo

Dijon cheese and mustard croquettes

Confit leek croquettes

Broccoli croquettes

Tomato, basil and mushroom bruschetta

Traditional hummus

Pesto hummus

Lentil hummus

Guacamole

Shots of ajoblanco with grapes

Gratin mushrooms stuffed with spinach

Broccoli, zucchini and onion pakoras

Traditional falafel

Beet falafel

Mini avocado and quinoa burgers

Fried broccoli cupcakes

Ethiopian Eggplant Dip

Brie bites with tomato jam

Puff pastry, mustard and cheese sticks

Camembert cream cheese

Starters

Mushroom and cheese cappuccino

Traditional vichyssoise

Asparagus mousse

Crispy red cabbage salad with persimon and pomegranate

Roasted cauliflower with paprika with dried fruits

Eggplants with mozzarella

Carrot cream

Parmentier cream

Onion cream with beer

Aniseed cream of roasted pumpkin, carrot and potato

Saffron cauliflower cream

Molecular salad

Vegetable Tian

Stewed vegetables

Roasted avocados with mozzarella

Lemon Roasted Vegetables with Marinated Feta

Cauliflower tabbouleh

Steamed broccoli with lemon tahini dressing

Vegetable plum cake

Provençal zucchini

Braised leeks with dried fruits

Punching artichokes

Main courses

Vegetable wellington

Boletus lasagna

Lasagna with broccoli, walnuts and ricotta

Tartufo ravioli

Mushroom and spinach strudel

Baked Eggplant Meatballs

Cherry tomato tarte tatin

Black garlic risotto with crunchy Parmesan

Cheddar cheese risotto

Zucchini and ricotta spiral quiche

Salty asparagus and carrot tarte tatin

Salty broccoli and cream cheese tart with almond base

Baked sweet potato and red cabbage with miso sauce

Broccoli and nipple cheese quiche

Baked tomatoes stuffed with quinoa and feta

Curried Pumpkin Meatballs with Apple and Pineapple

Vegetable tarte tatin

Eggplant and basil meatballs with tomato sauce

New York salty cheesecake

Vegetable tajine al hanout with couscous

Eggplant millefeuille

Vegetable Quiche

Savory cherry tomato and three cheese cake

Stir-fried tofu triangles with pineapple and ginger

Savory pear and gorgonzola cake

Eggplant stuffed with feta cheese and tomato coulis

Beluga Lentil Salad with Tortilla Chips

Tomatoes stuffed with rice, raisins and pine nuts

Garnish recipes

Quinoa, roasted pumpkin and pomegranate salad

Smashed potatoes with butter, paprika and garlic

Zucchini rösti

Grilled vegetables

Garlic mushrooms

Roasted red peppers

Chinese cabbage salad

Green Bean Garnish with Grapefruit and Nuts

Pickled white asparagus

Caramelized garnish potatoes with orange and red wine

Noisette potatoes

Bimi with miso, ginger and black garlic

Moroccan carrot salad

Quinoa and feta pesto salad

Eggplant in tomato sauce with curry and coconut

Balsamic marinated mushrooms

Traditional Christmas sweets and desserts

Banana and dulce de leche glasses

Cava mousse

Lemon flan

Chocolate raspberry cake

Two Ingredient Chocolate Mousse

Nougat mousse

Mandarin sorbet

Lemon Sorbet with Cava

Caramelised mango with spiced rum

Jijona nougat panna cotta

Coquitos

Mexican polvorones or snowball cookies

Olive oil polvorones

Toasted egg yolk nougat

Soft nougat or Jijona

Hard or Alicante nougat

