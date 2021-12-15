101 Vegetarian Christmas Recipes (Every Guest Will Want To Eat)

It may be that this Christmas you have to take charge of one or more of the lunches and dinners of the Christmas parties and among the guests there is a vegetarian. Or that vegetarians are you and you are looking for and capturing ideas for Christmas menus. Whatever the situation you find yourself in, we have compiled 101 vegetarian Christmas recipes to make your task much easier.
In our proposals you will find many recipes in which eggs, milk and other foods derived from animals are present. All of them tasty and delicious like the traditional Christmas recipes. So much so that no one will complain when you put them in front of them. And is that you are 101 vegetarian Christmas recipes they are at the height of any great celebration. Let’s see them.
Appetizers
Goat cheese and caramelised sesame bonbons
We put the sesame seeds in a pan and sprinkle them with the sugar and water. Heat over medium heat, stirring often so they don’t burn, until the sugar has dissolved and turned into caramel. We spread the sesame on a sheet of parchment paper and let it cool. Nasa does not happen if it hits, because once cold we pass a roller over it to separate the seeds. In a deep bowl we crush the goat cheese and mix it with the cream cheese by hand (do not use an electric mixer or the mixture will become too soft). We stir well so that there are no lumps. Add the honey and mix again until smooth. We keep in the fridge for an hour so that the pasta takes consistency. We take small portions of the dough and pass through the caramelized sesame. We roll to help coat well with the seeds while correcting the shape so that they are perfect. We keep cold until the moment of consumption.
More appetizer recipes
- Eggplant chips with honey and thyme
- Shots of cordovan salmorejo
- Avocado Salmorejo
- Dijon cheese and mustard croquettes
- Confit leek croquettes
- Broccoli croquettes
- Tomato, basil and mushroom bruschetta
- Traditional hummus
- Pesto hummus
- Lentil hummus
- Guacamole
- Shots of ajoblanco with grapes
- Gratin mushrooms stuffed with spinach
- Broccoli, zucchini and onion pakoras
- Traditional falafel
- Beet falafel
- Mini avocado and quinoa burgers
- Fried broccoli cupcakes
- Ethiopian Eggplant Dip
- Brie bites with tomato jam
- Puff pastry, mustard and cheese sticks
- Camembert cream cheese
Starters
- Mushroom and cheese cappuccino
- Traditional vichyssoise
- Asparagus mousse
- Crispy red cabbage salad with persimon and pomegranate
- Roasted cauliflower with paprika with dried fruits
- Eggplants with mozzarella
- Carrot cream
- Parmentier cream
- Onion cream with beer
- Aniseed cream of roasted pumpkin, carrot and potato
- Saffron cauliflower cream
- Vegetable Tian
- Stewed vegetables
- Roasted avocados with mozzarella
- Lemon Roasted Vegetables with Marinated Feta
- Cauliflower tabbouleh
- Molecular salad
- Steamed broccoli with lemon tahini dressing
- Vegetable plum cake
- Provençal zucchini
- Braised leeks with dried fruits
- Punching artichokes
Main courses
- Boletus lasagna
- Lasagna with broccoli, walnuts and ricotta
- Tartufo ravioli
- Vegetable wellington
- Mushroom and spinach strudel
- Baked Eggplant Meatballs
- Cherry tomato tarte tatin
- Black garlic risotto with crunchy Parmesan
- Cheddar cheese risotto
- Zucchini and ricotta spiral quiche
- Salty asparagus and carrot tarte tatin
- Salty broccoli and cream cheese tart with almond base
- Baked sweet potato and red cabbage with miso sauce
- Broccoli and nipple cheese quiche
- Baked tomatoes stuffed with quinoa and feta
- Curried Pumpkin Meatballs with Apple and Pineapple
- Vegetable tarte tatin
- Eggplant and basil meatballs with tomato sauce
- Vegetable tajine al hanout with couscous
- Eggplant millefeuille
- Vegetable Quiche
- Savory cherry tomato and three cheese cake
- New York salty cheesecake
- Stir-fried tofu triangles with pineapple and ginger
- Savory pear and gorgonzola cake
- Eggplant stuffed with feta cheese and tomato coulis
- Beluga Lentil Salad with Tortilla Chips
- Tomatoes stuffed with rice, raisins and pine nuts
Garnish recipes
- Smashed potatoes with butter, paprika and garlic
- Zucchini rösti
- Quinoa, roasted pumpkin and pomegranate salad
- Grilled vegetables
- Garlic mushrooms
- Roasted red peppers
- Chinese cabbage salad
- Green Bean Garnish with Grapefruit and Nuts
- Pickled white asparagus
- Caramelized garnish potatoes with orange and red wine
- Noisette potatoes
- Bimi with miso, ginger and black garlic
- Moroccan carrot salad
- Quinoa and feta pesto salad
- Eggplant in tomato sauce with curry and coconut
- Balsamic marinated mushrooms
Traditional Christmas sweets and desserts
- Banana and dulce de leche glasses
- Cava mousse
- Lemon flan
- Chocolate raspberry cake
- Two Ingredient Chocolate Mousse
- Nougat mousse
- Mandarin sorbet
- Lemon Sorbet with Cava
- Caramelised mango with spiced rum
- Jijona nougat panna cotta
- Coquitos
- Mexican polvorones or snowball cookies
- Olive oil polvorones
- Toasted egg yolk nougat
- Soft nougat or Jijona
- Hard or Alicante nougat
