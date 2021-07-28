1,000 kilometers on a single charge? This is what Mercedes-Benz's next electric sports car looks like

The luxury car manufacturerhas already put an expiration date on its combustion cars: from, all the platforms of their vehicles will be exclusively for electric cars.

And among these architectures, one is emerging to be the base on which to build a sports car that promises the impossible for any battery-powered vehicle: tour 1,000 kilometers on a single charge.

His name is Vision EQXX and, according to Mercedes Benz, this autonomy will be offered even if the vehicle makes transfers at highway speeds, which is when any electric car begins to consume more energy.

To reach these figures, the team in charge of development not only includes engineers of production cars, but also experts from the division in charge of the engines used by the cars. Mercedes Benz Formula 1.

The objective is that the technological advances that make their debut in the EQXX are adapted and applied in the rest of the portfolio of the brand.

However, few extra details were released about the EQXX. What was confirmed is that his arrival is practically around the corner, with a world premiere scheduled for 2022.

And who knows, maybe after that date, we will never believe that driving a electric causes anxiety to run out battery.