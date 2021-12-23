More than 100 of the 170 “digital payment token services” in Singapore would not have obtained licenses from the local financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore or MAS.

103 companies related to the digital payments industry in Singapore found their regulatory exemptions removed amid seemingly strict regulationJapanese financial publication The Nikkei reported on Monday, citing MAS data.

Sanjay Jain, CEO of Bitxmi, a Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange, said its Singapore branch failed to obtain a license from the MAS.

“We cannot operate in Singapore,” Jain said. “We have an office there, but it is more or less, there is a person for our legal and accounting matters.”

Bitxmi’s exchange appears on the official list of entities that are “no longer exempt under the Payment Services Regulations”, according to MAS. Released on Wednesday, the list includes local branches of major industry players such as BitGo Singapore, Revolut Technology Singapore, South Korean blockchain company Klaytn, and others.

Another list of entities that were granted an exemption from having a license under the Payment Services Act includes Bitstamp Limited, Coinbase Singapore, Gemini Trust, and others.

Reportedly, MAS said the authority wants to support the adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain, but is also willing to acknowledge the risks. “Cryptocurrencies could be abused for money laundering, terrorist financing, or proliferation financing due to the speed and cross-border nature of the transactions.”said a MAS representative, adding:

“Digital payment token service providers in Singapore must meet requirements to mitigate such risks, including the need to conduct customer due diligence, conduct regular account reviews, and monitor and report suspicious transactions.”

The news comes amid some of the biggest crypto exchanges coming out of Singapore. Binance.sg, the local branch of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, stopped onboarding new users on December 13 and announced plans to completely shut down operations in mid-February.. Previously, the Huobi exchange revealed plans to close the accounts of all Singapore-based users by the end of March 2022 to re-enter Singapore through another local entity.

