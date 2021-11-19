100% of the comments are against NOM 237 - Mundodehoy.com

Once the deadline for the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (CONAMER) to receive all the comments on NOM 237, 100% were against this regulatory project, so we demand that the Ministry of Economy (SE) before continue with the approval process, answer each of the questions that civil society made through experts in educational matters, academics, parents and those interested in the subject, who have expressed their total rejection of the entry into force for affecting directly to more than 18 thousand schools individuals of the country and, obviously, the economy of thousands of Mexicans.

With the 187 reviews that CONAMER received, well above what it is regularly used to receiving in a consultation process, the great rejection of the citizens against the Official Mexican Norm (NOM) 237 is evidenced. “Well, it is detrimental for private schools, for parents, for students and for all those who contribute in one way or another to carry out private education“, he claimed Luis Arturo Solis, president of the National Union of Parents.

If the new rule comes into force, it will result in additional operating costs for private education, which will lead to an increase in fees and impacts that parents will inevitably pay, consequently the economy of the family will be irretrievably damaged. Mexican families, resulting in the dropout of a large number of students, as well as the closure of hundreds of educational institutions.

“The provision of the educational service, both public and private, has a social objective and is of a civil, non-commercial or commercial nature as considered by the NOM”, Commented Itzel Carmona, president of the Federation of Private Schools of Morelos.

In this sense, it is important to mention that the Ministry of Economy has taken a position that corresponds solely and exclusively to the Ministry of Education in matters of regulation; since private education has stipulated regulations, not only in the third article of the Constitution, but also in the General Education Law. NOM 237 overregulates by attempting to establish rules that had already been established previously, which makes it clear that there are obvious legal irregularities.

In the same way, this new norm defines private schools as commercial establishments and obliges them to register their Adhesion Contract with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (PROFECO), when in reality the schools are providers of an educational service of a social nature.

“It is discriminatory and generates inequality between private and public schools, since there is not the same level of demand. How will the Government guarantee to comply for public education with the new demands it has for private education?”, He questioned Maria Luisa Flores del Valle, president of the Alliance for Higher Education.

For his part Paulina Amozurrutia, general director of Be Heroes and Coordinator of Education with Rumbo emphasized that the Private Schools propose unity at all educational levels, “Our vocation has been and will always be in favor of the students, who deserve an education of excellence and the facilities that are required to have access to it.“, said.

Finally, it is significant to add that the education sector has been one of the most impacted by the consequences of COVID-19 in economic terms and by the educational lag that has been generated and that the simple fact of implementing this NOM 237 would cause them to be lost. more of 54 thousand jobs between teachers, administrators and support staff of educational institutions.

