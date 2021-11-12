10 years later, Far Cry veteran leaves Ubisoft

Shortly after the release of Far Cry 6, Ubisoft has lost one of the most important leaders behind this entire franchise. We are talking about Dan Hay, who after having worked in the French studio for more than 10 years, today announced that he will be leaving the team behind to focus on a new goal in his professional life.

In accordance with Ubisoft, “Dan Hay will be pursuing a new chapter in his professional career and will be stepping down as of November 12.” In case you’re not sure who we’re talking about, Hay served as Executive Director for the series of Far cry and he helped build the team that ended up producing the vast majority of all of these games.

Ubisoft He also thanked the executive for all his work and announced who will be the person who will occupy his position from now on:

“Although Dan did not announce what he will be working on next, we are confident that it will offer you these new challenges and experiences that you seek and deserve. We thank Dan for all his contributions over the years and wish him the best for the future. Meanwhile, this brand’s team will be led by Sandra Warren in Montreal as well as a professional team of producers and directors, in addition to collaborations with numerous other studios around the world. “

Remember that Ubisoft It was also involved in a labor controversy a few months ago, especially because the company ignored the multiple reports and complaints from its employees, who were apparently being victims of harassment, mistreatment and discrimination.

Editor’s note: After Hay’s departure, it will be interesting to learn about the path the Far Cry franchise will take in the future. With the arrival of the sixth game in the series, some users are already beginning to feel fatigued by its open world structure, so Ubisoft may want to make some changes to the formula for the next title.

Via: VGC