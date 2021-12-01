Nicolas Cage will make his return through the front door to Hollywood giving life to Dracula in ‘Renfield’, the movie starring Nicholas Hoult running Universal Pictures. 10 years have had to pass since the last time that Cage participated in a great production with the unfortunate ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance’ so that they wanted to have him again.

More details on ‘Reinfeld’

It is still unknown what the focus of ‘Renfield’ will be, but it is worth remembering that the character that gives the film its title already appeared in the mythical novel of Bram stoker, where he was described as a madhouse patient obsessed with drinking blood, convinced that this is how he will achieve immortality. For this he renders his services to Count Dracula, who cannot be said to treat him too well …

Of course, here the story of the film starts from an idea of Robert Kirkman, creator of ‘The Walking Dead’, which has been developed as a script by Ryan ridley (‘Rick and Morty’). For its part, the staging will be carried out by Chris McKay, who this same year made his film debut in real action with the entertaining ‘The war of tomorrow’.

Everything points to the new interest of the great Hollywood studios in Cage is due to ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, a film in which he plays a version of himself that is giving a lot to talk about before even being released and that promises to be a of the great cinematographic works of 2022.

Since the disappointing box office performance of ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance’, Cage has been especially prolific, but the closest he had come to a major production so far was lending his voice in animated films such as “The Croods: A Prehistoric Adventure” or “Spider-Man: A New Universe.” I’m sure I’m not the only one who is happy about his return, and hopefully it will be to stay.