10 women who used cryptocurrencies to make a difference in 2021

This year, new research showed that there is still a long way to go before there is gender parity in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. The WEF’s 2021 Global Gender Gap Report found that it will take about 135.6 years to close the gender gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, that hasn’t stopped these women who used blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to tackle a whole host of social problems ranging from girls’ education in developing countries to the wealth gap in black communities in the United States. United.

In no particular order, these 10 women are changing the world using cryptocurrencies block by block.

Tavonia evans

Tavonia Evans is the Founder and Principal Engineer of GUAP Coin, which she created to help close the wealth gap and support black-owned businesses in the United States. Despite being hospitalized with COVID-19 and facing large funding cuts, Evans says her company has achieved more this year than ever.

“We have incorporated hundreds of women of color into the Masternode space, an area of ​​crypto that is largely dominated by men,” she told Cointelegraph. 70% of GUAP nodes are owned by women of color.

“We have raised awareness about crypto among a population with less access and education in cryptocurrencies and finance – and we continue to do so.”

This year, the company added its first brick and mortar merchants. It also launched the xGUAP envelope on Binance Smart Chain.

Lisa wade

Lisa Wade was awarded Blockchain Australia’s Leader of the Year in Gender and Diversity in 2021, which recognizes her work advocating for women and LGBTIQ + people in the blockchain industry.

She is the founder of NEOMI, an investment ecosystem that connects charitable entrepreneurs looking to raise capital with investors looking for true impact investing. Wade explained to Cointelegraph:

“NEOMI has a lens in our theory of change, which supports LGBTI entrepreneurs and women.”

Wade is also the president of NAB Pride and pioneered the Australian bank’s “Rainbow Women” initiative, which offers LGBTIQ + women a space to discuss the issues that are holding them back in their career development in the financial sector.

He also continued his work in environmental activism, co-creating a blockchain initiative called Project Carbon that tokenizes voluntary carbon credits.

Olayinka Odeniran

Olayinka Odeniran is the founder and president of the Black Women Blockchain Council (BWBC), which works to increase the number of black women blockchain developers to half a million by 2030.

Last year, the BWBC partnered with blockchain software company Consensys to help Africans around the world participate in the crypto space.

It also launched a room in the Clubhouse social audio app called “What The Hell is Blockchain” and a community site where members can network and learn about everything from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO). .

In case this didn’t keep her busy enough, she also launched a CyberMermaid social impact NFT collection through ocean conservation organization The Dope Sea.

In 2022, Odeniran plans to host a month-long event for Women’s History Month in March and launch a new program to teach African women about NFT and blockchain.

Maliha Abidi

Maliha Abidi is an internationally acclaimed Pakistani-American author and visual artist. This year she founded “Women Rise NFTs”. The 10,000 NFT collection represents diverse women from around the world, including activists, artists, scientists and programmers.

The collection has been featured on the cover of Rarible and on DCentral Miami. Abidi also had an artist residency during Art Basel in Miami.

According to Abidi, 2,350 NFTs from the collection worth more than 150 Ether (ETH), about $ 591,000, have so far been sold to 1,200 unique buyers, including some big names like Randi Zuckerberg and Gary Vee. 10% of the total profits of the project will be donated to charities that support women and children.

Abidi’s main project for the coming year will be the creation of the world’s first meta-reverse school for marginalized children around the world.

Lavinia osbourne

Lavinia Osbourne is the founder and host of Women in Blockchain Talks (WiBT), which is a female-led educational platform in the UK where women can network and learn about blockchain. She told Cointelegraph:

“Getting started in this revolutionary space is key to change and adoption, which is why Women in Blockchain Talks wants to make this as easy as possible for people – women and marginalized groups in particular – to do just that.”

This year, WiBT launched the 50k women into Blockchain by 2023 campaign, which Osbourne explained to Cointelegraph will “show that blockchain is for everyone, as well as highlight the different paths” to get involved in the space.

Osbourne also founded the upcoming female-centric Crypto Kweens NFT marketplace, which is currently being built on top of the Rarible protocol.

WiBT introduced a Middle East ambassador to broaden its international reach to women and marginalized groups who want to learn about blockchain technology with translated versions of their educational material.

Jen greyson

Jen Greyson is a Utah-based advocate for women’s empowerment through cryptocurrency and a member of the board of the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) in India.

KBA trains women in STEM and blockchain to become leaders in the space. In 2021, it introduced several new courses on blockchain, including two free foundation programs. The Academy trained nearly 7,000 students this year, with more than 6,000 students enrolled in the foundation programs in less than four months.

The Academy director told Cointelegraph: “The blockchain training program aimed to equip start-ups and individuals with the necessary knowledge, skills and attitude” to break through in the sector. Greyson further added:

“While my home state of Utah languishes in even getting computers in every school for every student, worldwide, KBA did this in 2021 while navigating a pandemic.”

This year, the Academy’s vaccine traceability solution, Immunochain, was selected for a government health program in Kerala. KBA also developed a blockchain-powered multi-party document signing and verification system called Sign-A-Doc.

In 2022, Greyson will launch an NFT podcast and academy “focused on bringing more cryptocurrency education to the feminine.”

Manasi Vora

In May of this year, Manasia Vora co-founded the Komorebi Collective at Syndicate, becoming the first investment DAO focused on funding female and non-binary crypto founders.

She is also the founder of the non-profit organization Women in Blockchain (WIB), which aims to provide a space for women to advise each other on blockchain and crypto. “Our goal is to connect women with thought leaders in this space to inspire, collaborate and encourage others,” she said in a LinkedIn post. On December 15, WIB tweeted:

“Cryptocurrencies are all about shared abundance and ownership. But this is not possible if underrepresented communities are not included in the construction, in the design, in the decision making!”

Roya Mahboob

Roya Mahboob is not only an internationally recognized activist, but she was also one of the few female directors of tech companies in Afghanistan before being forced to flee in September this year when the Taliban took control of the country.

She is the founder and CEO of the Afghan Citadel Software Company (ACSC), where more than half of the employees are women. Since many Afghan women are unable to access a traditional bank account, she pays her employees in Bitcoin. In an August interview with CoinDesk, he said:

“If young people can learn about computers, they can learn about Bitcoin. And now everyone wants to learn how to access Bitcoin. They need it.”

She is also a member of the board of directors and president of the Digital Citizen Fund (DCF), a non-profit organization whose goal is to educate girls and women in developing countries about technology and finance.

Mahboob is also on the advisory board of the Ashford University Forbes School of Business & Technology and has recently created EdyEdy, a platform that helps young people in developing countries gain practical knowledge about the digital world.

Cleve Mesidor

Cleve Mesidor is the author of My Quest for Justice in Politics & Crypto (My Quest for Justice in Politics and Cryptocurrencies), and was appointed by the Obama administration.

She was appointed a public policy advisor at the Blockchain Association in March of this year and is appointed by the mayor to the DC Innovation and Technology Inclusion Council.

She is also the founder of the National Policy Network of Women of Color in Blockchain, and LOGOS, a social platform on blockchain for activists.

Alakanani Itireleng

Botswana’s “Bitcoin Lady” Alakanani Itireleng is the CEO of the Satoshi Center, which educates members of her community on how they can make money from cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

The self-funded center is developing an incubator where startups will be able to network with potential sponsors or mentors.

It has campaigned for the Bank of Botswana to regulate and legitimize Bitcoin as legal currency and is also developing a local crypto wallet that will be able to connect directly to normal ATMs.

In a July interview with Forbes, Itireleng said: “I felt that Bitcoin has something unique, that it is different from normal fiat money.” He further added: “I always call it the coin of love.”