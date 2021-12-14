Although this year is not over yet, it is time to think about what you want to do next. Each health professional has their own personal challenges but there is one that is common to many and it is about becoming specialists. Therefore, it is necessary to start studying from this moment for the National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM) 2022. It may seem that there is still a long way to go, but the ideal is to start with enough months in advance to cover all the topics.

In this sense, although during the last couple of years there has been an increase in the number of places on offer, it is still not enough. Only this year around 50 thousand applicants were presented but only 17 thousand got a place to continue their training.

On the other hand, there are many ways you can study for ENARM 2022. Some prefer specialized courses but all cost several thousand pesos. Although if you are self-taught you can do it yourself. With the help of current technology you can support yourself on social networks.

With this in mind, here are 10 Twitter accounts that you should follow. All focus on offering reviews to study towards ENARM 2022 and also analyze clinical cases that are usually common in this test.

@retoENARM

Simulator that trains doctors interested in passing the ENARM. The most interesting thing is that through Twitter it offers various clinical cases with response options. If you think that you are ready for the exam, you can review any of their publications and put your knowledge to the test.

@doctorjoseefren

Surgeon graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). It is a very good idea to follow him on Twitter because he constantly shares clinical cases and tips for dealing with ENARM. Thanks to his work on the platform, he has more than 55 thousand followers.

ENARM Review

This account founded in October 2019 has the clear objective of offering valuable assistance to those who are going to present the ENARM. Through his publications, he explains the way in which different practical cases are answered correctly and all based on the Clinical Practice Guidelines.

Memodi

It is the official account of the Memodi mobile application, described as the best company to study and review Medicine topics. Its catalog is based on four learning techniques that will help you have a better understanding. It also focuses on the 750 most important topics that are seen throughout the entire race.

Although it was not created specifically for the ENARM, it is a very helpful support for the doctors who are going to present the test or simply for anyone who wants to reinforce their knowledge.

ENARM challenge

Among the many preparatory study courses that exist towards the medical residency exam is the ENARM Challenge. It is made up of a group of specialists in medicine, technology and educational evaluation, with the main objective of supporting and facilitating education in Mexico.

But in addition to the annual course they offer, they also focus on solving clinical cases through their Twitter account. For this reason, it is worth following them to give a final review towards the date of the exam.

@doctorhumano

Internist doctor who has made technology one of his main tools. He is also the author of the book The Definitive Guide to Pass the ENARM: Conquer your dream of being a specialist.

MICASAEMIS

The account was founded by the 2020-2021 Student Society of the Tecnológico de Monterrey School of Medicine. It is quite active through publications offering medical information on possible ENARM questions.

Dr. José Efrén

Another study option that can be turned to is physicians who have already submitted the ENARM and approved it. One of them is Dr. José Efrén, who uses his social networks to expose some cases that usually appear in the test.

@almagoch

In his Twitter biography he describes himself as a surgeon and one of his achievements is having passed the ENARM. Through his account he shares publications about this test. Usually share some clinical cases similar to those that are included each year in the examination

@The_medicoblast

Originally from Jalisco, he is a doctor who shares various clinical cases through Twitter. A good option to reinforce knowledge is to review their publications.