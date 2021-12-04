Lowering a belly is not easy for men or women. Sometimes you can even lose weight, but the belly is still there. It is clear that abdominal fat is resistant and to eliminate it requires a good strategy.

The point is that if men want to lose their bellies, a good diet is not enough. Neither the exercises alone are going to give a good result. The indicated thing is to carry out a program that combines several actions simultaneously.

It is important to emphasize that lowering the belly is not just a matter of aesthetics or appearance. Localized fat in the abdomen increases the risk of suffering from various diseases. Among them, myocardial infarction, stroke, and diabetes.

Why is it important to lower your belly?

As we’ve already noted, belly fat increases your risk of serious long-term disease. This is because it generates a constant process of inflammation in the body.

In general, men are more likely to accumulate fat in the abdomen than in other parts of the body. Poor diet, sedentary lifestyle and age facilitate this process. The volume of the abdomen begins to become dangerous when it exceeds 102 centimeters.

Many times the volume of the rest of the body does not count. In other words, a thin person, but with a bulging belly, has the same risks as a person who is generally overweight.

Tips to lower the belly in men

Lowering your belly is not easy, but not impossible if you have a good disposition to do it. It has to do, above all, with generating some changes in the lifestyle. The rest will come in addition. To do? The following tips are the key.

Bad lifestyle habits favor the accumulation of extra fat in the body. In males, this is common in the abdomen.

1. Healthy eating

The idea is not to starve, but to improve the quality of food. This means eating less saturated fat, sugar, and refined flours.

At the same time, increase the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Although this measure alone does not lead to a drop in the belly from one day to the next, it does have a decisive effect on this purpose.

2. Not everything has to do with the abs

It should be clear that it is absolutely impossible to lower your belly just by doing sit-ups. This type of exercise tones and firms the tummy muscles, but they do not reduce it.

3. Increase muscle mass

Increasing muscle mass helps you lose fat. Specifically, more muscle mass in the abdomen, legs and back area increases metabolism. Squats are more than recommended.

4. Decrease body fat

It is not only convenient to reduce fat in the abdomen area, but also it is also important to reduce the overall percentage of body fat. The best way to do this is to do cardio and strength exercises.

5. Reduce alcohol consumption

As important as what you eat is what you drink. There is no evidence that alcohol increases abdominal fat. Nevertheless, it is clear that it has many calories and that it promotes weight accumulation.

6. Eat less carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are a great fuel for the body, but they should always be eaten in moderation. If you want to lose your belly, it is best to avoid excessive consumption of industrial pastries, pasta, cookies, sweets and foods like that.

Not only do they increase body fat, but they also stimulate hunger. Secondly, investigations ensure that a low-carbohydrate diet is as efficient as a low-lipid diet in controlling blood triglycerides. Therefore, the metabolism will be favored with this measure.

7. Eat more and better

Those who think that starving is the best way to eliminate fat from the body are wrong. When your appetite is worked up, it is a sign that you are not eating enough. The indicated thing is not to eat less, but to consume higher quality food.

8. Increase the consumption of proteins and healthy fats

Proteins have thermogenic power. This means that they have the ability to help burn fat and optimize energy consumption.

Therefore, they must be present in the daily diet, taking care that it is lean proteins. Healthy fats are an excellent supplement.

9. More fiber

Foods rich in fiber create a greater feeling of fullness in less time. The soluble fibers mix with the water and form a kind of gel that remains in the intestine, giving a stable perception of lack of appetite. Therefore, they are an ideal food to lower the belly in men.

Fiber creates satiety. The more products with this substance are ingested, the better the quality of the diet.

10. Stay motivated and be consistent

Losing your belly is not a matter of a couple of days. It’s a slow process that still delivers great results for your health and appearance.

The key is to be consistent with all the measures that have been taken. In particular, a healthy diet and regular physical activity.

Don’t give up at first

It may not be so easy to change your diet overnight. However, if the purpose is to lower the belly, you should start with at least two measures: do not eat junk food and eliminate carbonated drinks.

Healthy food is not second-rate food. It is important to do a little more research and learn how to prepare dishes that taste very pleasant. In this case, a habit of flavors may also be influencing.

Men lose weight more easily than women, since they have 20% more muscle volume than they on average. This translates into spending more calories, even when doing the same activities. This is good news for them.

Belly fat accumulates around internal organs and this is not good for health. It is never too late to start living with greater appreciation for yourself.

