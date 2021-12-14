The tattoo It is an ancestral fashion used more than 8000 years ago, the origin of this word is derived from the Polynesian word “TA” which means to hit, then it became English as tatoo, a term that has been derived to equivalents in all current languages.

Many times associated with religious or magical practices, rituals, or as a way of expressing our personality, as a decorative or emotional sense. When we decide to become one we think that it will be forever, as a way of staying true to its meaning, our essence or as fashion look.

In spite of everything, you should take into account certain things before having one:

Not get carried away by momentum Nor that anyone influences you, it is a decision for life, so it should not be taken without thinking very well before, the more we think about it, the better the decision will be.

Find the best place to do it and always with an expert, my friend’s cousin friend is not enough, a tattoo needs to be done by someone who knows, since they know the best way to do it.

If you are not sure of the hygiene Do not hesitate to ask who is going to do it, many diseases can be transmitted, including AIDS or hepatitis.

Think about the site that is going to be done, the size and ink, there are some that facilitate its elimination in case you want to remove it over time, consulting the best option does not hurt either.

Large tattoos with many colors are the most colorful but the ones that need the most cares and surely an ink review from time to time, in addition to continuous sun protection Ask yourself if you are willing to go through it more than once.

The weight change and the years it can affect the shape of the tattoos easily a virgin can become a Botero.

it can affect the shape of the tattoos easily a virgin can become a Botero. The techniques to eliminate us are expensive and painful from 1800 euros to thousands of euros, leaving scars or requiring evidence in the treatment. The most used are lasers or creams that take several months to act.

from 1800 euros to thousands of euros, leaving scars or requiring evidence in the treatment. The most used are lasers or creams that take several months to act. Black or blue tattoos are easier to remove than those that contain many colors so if you want a very colorful one and it is your first tattoo, it is best to keep it small.

Think about whether having a tattoo can affect your work or family and social environment and if you are willing to defend him and accept that there are people he does not like , criticize it, see it as ugly or unsightly.

If you get a tattoo you can donate blood after a year of doing it for reasons of health security Furthermore, not all people can get a tattoo like hemophiliacs, epileptics, with pacemakers or with allergies to inks, so it is better to consult your doctor beforehand.

If you are one indecisive person You can choose to get a henna or temporary one and see if it is worth it.

So it is quite a responsibility to become one, for my part I prefer to see them than to have them. But there is always something for all tastes tattoo it is a question of personality.