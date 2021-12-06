The bathroom, next to the kitchen, is one of the great sources of clutter at home. And many times, apart from the fact that we do not have the right furniture and accessories to order everything, the problem is that we accumulate tools and objects that we will never use.

And in case you haven’t gone anywhere on this bridge and you want to take the opportunity to put the bathroom in order, here is a list of objects that you should throw away before you start cleaning and tidying up this room.

Samples and amenities





The samples of colognes that appear in magazines, creams that are given in the perfumery, or the amenities that you always take from hotels thinking that you are going to use them at some point usually fill drawers and shelves in the bathroom. Review them, and get rid of them (because it is also likely that many are already an impossible paste to use).

Empty boats

Take a look at the shelves in the shower, or the bathroom cabinets: How many jars of gels, shampoos or conditioners do you have about to run out and taking up space? Check, unify and throw away.

So that you can put all your cans and products in order, here is a bamboo shelf that costs 55.99 euros.

Bamboo Shelves Bathroom Shelves with 4 Brown Shelves Decorative Standing Shelf 33x34x110cm

Check the cosmetics corner

Cream jars, dry lipsticks, rimmels dry, nail polishes that are drier than the bottom of a swamp in August … In addition to being sure that you have empty cosmetics, remember that these types of products have an expiration date. So check them out, and make room in your drawer or on the shelf where you keep your beauty products.





To keep your cosmetics organized, this makeup organizer will come in handy. Price: 18.49 euros.

Auxmir 360 ° Rotating Makeup Organizer, Adjustable, Cosmetic Cream Organizer, Perfume Organizer for Dressing Table, Bathroom, Bedroom, Transparent

Old razors

Yes, in addition to old cosmetics, in the bathrooms we also tend to accumulate razors that have a layer of rust that do not recommend even approaching your fine face unless you want to get a horse infection.

Worn out soaps

Soaps also tend to accumulate in drawers and shelves. In addition to the worn out soaps that we sometimes have in the sink, or in the shower. You can make a new soap from the leftovers.

Used sponges

Surely you have ever entered a bathroom where there were soled sponges that made it disgusting to see them. We are going to avoid that, and we are going to throw away those sponges that we keep, the reason is not known and it is quite disgusting to touch them.

If you need bath sponges, here’s a 3-pack exfoliating shower sponges. Price: 12.88 euros.

Bath Sponge 3-Pack Shower Sponges for Cleaning Exfoliating Body Sponge

Bath salts and candles

Surely on the mirror shelf, over the sink, or on a shelf you have cans of bath salts. But really, how long have they been there? Have you ever used them? And what’s more, how much dust does it have on it? Something similar can happen with those decorative candles that you never use and that have a layer of dust more than evident on top.

Things you accumulate in drawers and boxes

Surely you have a drawer in which absolutely everything comes out. From old hair ties to rusty hairpins, through old hair dryers, toiletry bags that you never use, files that no longer file, scissors that don’t cut, and combs and brushes that accumulate dust and bacteria and make it almost difficult to pick them up. These things only serve to increase the feeling of disorder.





This 8-piece set to organize your drawers will be great for you to organize those items that have survived the cleaning that we propose. Price: 12.99 euros.

8pc Plastic Drawer Organizer, Clear Drawer Organizers, Clear Plastic Tray Boxes, Desk Drawer Organizer Trays, Bathroom Drawer Organizer (A)

Empty perfume bottles

Empty perfume bottles are another bathroom classic. In some cases, because a few droplets remain, in other cases, due to neglect. In others, because you like the bottle and you feel sorry to throw them away … The fact is that in many bathrooms perfume bottles accumulate hopelessly.





If you want to expose your perfume bottles, this rotating stand will come in handy. It costs 11.99 euros.

mDesign Makeup Organizer – Rotating Holder for Cosmetics and Beauty Products – Transparent

Old towels





If you have old, worn towels, and even with holes, don’t hesitate. Get rid of them at once, and take out those new towels that you never use while waiting for who knows what time. Old towels take up space, and when they are in place, they have a horrible effect that makes your bathroom look much older and uglier.

This six-piece cotton towel set costs 24.99 euros.

SweetNeedle – Daily use 6-piece towel set, Teal – 2 bath towels 70×140 CM, 2 hand towels 50×90 CM, 2 wash cloth 30×30 CM – 100% cotton ringings, heavy weight and absorbent

In Decoesfera | 5 Keys to make your bathroom more sustainable (and without forgetting the design)