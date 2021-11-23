10 Things you didn't know you could do with your mouse, in one click

The keyboard and mouse pad shortcuts are very functional, but the classic mouse still holds several surprises. We share 10 things that maybe you did not know you could do with your mouse.

On the mouse we have the left button, which is basically used to select, activate and press buttons, and so on. For its part, the right mouse button displays a context menu for the object below the pointer. But nobody talks about the central button.

The central button will give you access to new menus and direct functions, such as shortcuts, but in just one click. So if you want to be more efficient, switch to the mouse team and put these into practice 10 shortcuts with center click.

1. Central click on the “Back” button of the browser and opens the previous page in a new tab.

2. Central click on the “Update” button and you will be able to refresh the current page but in a new tab.

3. Center click on the “Start” button and you will open your home page in a new tab.

4. Center click on a favorite page and you’ll open that page in a new tab.

5. Center click on a bookmarks or favorites folder and all the links in that folder will open at once.

6. Center click on any icon pinned to the taskbar and opens a new application window.

7. Hover over an icon on the taskbar, you will see a thumbnail with all open windows of that app, click center on any thumbnail and you will close the window.

8. Give central click on any link within a web and to open the page in a new tab.

9. Central click on any browser tab to close it.

10. Center click in the middle of a web page and enables automatic scrolling.

Ready! You already know how to take advantage of the central button and be more efficient with your mouse in one click.