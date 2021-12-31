The previous point brings us to stays . The temporary offers from most operators usually come that rigged permanence . If the rate discount is available for the same length of stay, this is usually not too much of a problem. However, things get complicated if an offer lasts 3 or 9 months, and the permanence is 12 months, since in that case you are going to be paying a mandatory high price for many months, and with a penalty of hundreds of euros.

Thus, the large operators currently do not have a middle ground: they either offer a high-priced convergent rate with things that are sometimes not necessary, or they offer ridiculous prices on some products, as we have seen with fiber in recent months.

The low cost operators They offer the advantage of having a price forever in their rates. Thus, although at the beginning it is not so profitable, it does guarantee a lower price for a longer time without having to do threats or operator changes every year. Some offers last only 3 months, while the stays can be as long as 12 months.

To this is added the new “hidden” permanence of some rates, where, if we get a device in installments, the operator makes us pay it in 24 or 36 installments, indirectly forcing us to stay with the operator at any price so as not to pay the penalty in the case of wanting to change.

Do not force to hire what you do not want

The low prices in some convergent rates last a few months, and although in the first months we are receiving more than what we pay for, in the end the price increase can lead us to pay figures higher than 100 euros per month depending on the rate and the lines that we have contracted. All the large television operators oblige the contracting of some form of tele in your fiber or mobile packages, where Movistar is the one that offers the most “light” package with Movistar Conecta Max, which includes television with DTT channels.

No “more for more” with price increases

Operators have tried to camouflage price increases in recent years to its customers in exchange for improving conditions, for example with fiber speed increases or more gigs on the mobile. The problem is that not all users want to improve conditions in exchange for paying more money, since for example they do not care to have 500 Mbps fiber than 1 Gbps, or they go well with 20 GB instead of 35 GB, and prefer to save that extra money.

Maximum speed on all mobile rates

Most operators offer rates at maximum speed in mobile networks regardless of the gigabytes we have contracted. However, Vodafone offers different speeds in exchange for offering unlimited data, with modalities of 2 Mbps, 10 Mbps and unlimited speed. The problem is that with 2 Mbps you cannot see a video in Full HD in streaming, and even with 10 Mbps we will have constant speed problems when downloading videos through WhatsApp or anything else. Having 5G connectivity is not much use if you cannot go beyond those 2 Mbps. Therefore, in the middle of 2022, at least the 2 Mbps mode should be eliminated, and make at least others of higher speed such as 10 Mbps for the slowest, and 20 or 30 Mbps for the intermediate.

Open your 5G networks to other operators

The large operators offer 5G NSA, but low cost operators still do not have access to that coverage. So far that has not been a big problem, since where there is 5G coverage there is also 4G. However, as 5G SA networks begin to be deployed, especially in the band of 700 MHz, the OMV will be at a disadvantage compared to the big ones in terms of coverage.

Install only routers with WiFi 6

Orange already offers WiFi routers 6 in all its fiber installations. Movistar does not yet have a WiFi 6 router (although it does have an amplifier), and Vodafone is not currently offering the new model with WiFi 6 for all customers. By 2022, all operators should already equip routers with WiFi 6 in the new facilities thanks to the new features that offer performance, coverage and stability.

300 Mbps should be the minimum in fiber rates

The demand for the Internet today is not the same as it was a few years ago. Now, 4K content is increasingly used to view content on streaming platforms, as well as content synchronization with the cloud. In a house with several people, a connection of 100 Mbps fiber it can become something limited.

Better rates for those who have been around longer

Except with some operators like Pepephone, the fact of being more time on one operator is counterproductive. If you are careless and do not change your rate when your stay ends, you will probably end up paying more. Switching to another operator is always beneficial, as you will probably get a better price, or your operator will make you a counter offer. Unfortunately, not all of them do what Pepephone does, which is discounting one euro in the rate for each year that you are with them in convergence. Even the price increases that we usually see every year affect all customers, further prompting them to do portability.

More 4K channels

Finally, the number of channels in 4K should be expanded. There are more and more movies and series available in 4K on demand, but it is necessary that the largest amount of live content is available in 4K. Currently we only find football, Formula 1, and the occasional documentary or entertainment content channel.