Metacritic, the Rotten Tomatoes of video games. In Metacritic they score all kinds of content, but video game lovers use it to find out which titles are worthwhile given their score.

And although this is somewhat subjective, it is always striking to see that a title boasts a very high score given by dozens, if not hundreds of specialized critics and users who have been able to test said game.



If you are curious, today we want to leave you with some PS5 games that have 80 points or more in Metacritic and that you can buy right now to test them and judge according to your own criteria.

So prepare the list of Kings, because next you have 10 PS5 games with more than 80 on Metacritic that you can buy for less than 35 euros.

Hades (93)

Hades, the roguelike that has won the hearts of so many players for the past few months continues to receive accolades and recognition despite the passage of time. Now has become the first video game to win a Hugo award. And it goes without saying that his score of 93 points on Metacritic is not surprising.

Hades was already one of the best games of 2020, of recent years and the best work of Supergiant Games, and this new version for Sony and Microsoft consoles – with its consequent technical improvements – only serves to consolidate it. Authentic ambrosia.

For 19.99 euros

Deathloop (88)

Throughout many articles we have tried to explain what Deathloop consists ofStill, it is something that is not understood until you step into the shoes of Colt – a murderer trapped in time – and experience it for yourself.

Arkane has recovered some items from Dishonored to bring us Deathloop, a murder puzzle with loops in time that we have been passionate about. As we meet Colt, we master his skills and progress on his master plan, get us to be completely “inside” your approach.

For 29.99 euros

Guilty Gear Strive (87)

If you want to enjoy a good PS5 fighting game, Guilty Gear Strive, the latest title in the Guilty Gear saga, is your best asset, developed and edited by Arc System Works.

Guilty Gear Strive is one of the most spectacular fighting games out there, with a gameplay suitable for any user, although it is true that its main focus is on competitive online. Yes indeed, its graphics are a real feast for the eyes.

For 29.90 euros

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (86)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is A surprising reinvention of the Sega gangster saga, consolidated in the West in the last five years. Where before there was beat’em up, now there is turn-based combat; where before Kamurocho was, now is Ijincho; where Kazuma Kiryu used to be, now is Ichiban Kasuga.

All the narrative and environmental benefits of Yakuza are still there, but with another protagonist, a city even more alive than Kamurocho and some daring turn-based combat. It suffers from some of the historical flaws of the J-RPG, but is a breath of fresh air and an example of how to reinvent a saga. If Ichiban Kasuga is a Dragon Quest fan, it’s for a reason.

For 24.99 euros

Chivalry 2 (85)

More than eight years later, Torn Banner Studios is back with the sequel to Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, simply called Chivalry 2.

Chivalry 2 starts off on the right foot thanks to a deep and satisfying combat system and a multitude of options when it comes to customizing our character. If you want to feel like real knights fighting medieval feats, this is your game.

For 24.99 euros

Control: Ultimate Edition (85)

Control: Ultimate Edition is the new edition of the latest production from the Finns Remedy Entertainment, creators of Alan Wake or Quantum Break. This is Control with all the additional content included, that is, the two DLCs: “The Foundation” and “SMA”.

In addition to being a great game, with very satisfying shooting mechanics and a universe that goes far beyond the main story, the next-gen console version of Control: Ultimate Edition is a visual feast.

For 29 euros

Röki (85)

Röki is a classic graphic adventure, one of the point and click ones of a lifetime, but seeks to surprise with a unique aesthetic and an emotional plot. Developed by Polygon Treehouse and published by United Label, it is based on the basic precepts of the genre, seasoning them with a dash of both graphic and mechanical innovations, but what underlies the adventure is pure point and click.

As much as he tries to separate himself from the endemic evils of his genre, Röki ends up falling into the same platitudes as most point and click adventure games, leaving innovation for other fields, the aesthetic being the one that benefits the most of studio creativity.

For 12.83 euros

F1 2021 (85)

Codemasters Formula 1 makes its debut on next-generation circuits with F1 2021, an intergenerational delivery that is the first published by Electronic Arts and that incorporates some aerodynamic appendages to the car from recent seasons to scratch a few tenths of the stopwatch, but without risking too much.

F1 2021 is a remarkable speed game, especially when one gets in the car and meets its excellent handling. and with its great technical performance. The game modes, especially Braking Point and retro content, could have gone a long way, but you’ll feel like Hamilton and Verstappen competing for victory in reality.

For 34.89 euros

Lost Judgment (82)

In Lost Judgment, a spin off of the main Yakuza saga, we meet again the detective Tak Yagami, with his inseparable Kaito and the colorful guys who walk through Kamurocho – the Kabukicho-inspired Tokyo neighborhood – and Yokohama.

Without deviating from the proposal of the last games of the Yakuza saga, Lost Judgment adds new mechanics, a more serious plot that deals with very delicate topics, a lot of minigames … AND retains great character portraits and sense of humor. It is the third game in the series to be translated into Spanish.

For 29.90 euros

Judgment (82)

Sega and the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio present us with an exceptional entry point for the series. If you are overwhelmed by taking the step to a saga that already has 7 installments, it may help you to know that Judgment does not require that we have played any of the above.

Judgment is as cool a spin off as the canonical games in the Yakuza series. Visual enhancements make this detective game set in the Kamurocho neighborhood of Tokyo even more impressive.

For 26.99 euros

This is a perfect occasion to get into the series, and enjoy everything that the “gangster quarter” has to offer, which is the meaning of Kamurocho.