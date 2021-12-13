Did you know all these settings of your iPhone? It is highly recommended to enable or disable them.

Although iOS is a less complex system than Android, there are numerous hidden settings that the vast majority of users are unaware of. We have chosen 10 interesting iPhone settings that you should know and activate, or in other cases deactivate. You cannot miss them.

1. Change Siri’s voice

Few know that Siri has different voicesDepending on the language chosen, you have up to 4 different ones. In Spanish, both in Spain and in Mexico, we have two voice options, one male and the other female. so you can change it:

Go into Settings.

Tap on Siri and Search> Siri Voice.

Select the voice you like the most.

2. Turn off Shared with you

It is one of the new functions of the iOS 15 Messages app and it allows us to see in other apps such as Safari, Photos or Music the content they have shared with us. However, that content is displayed for too long in these apps, and it can be annoying if you don’t use iMessage too much. So you can disable it:

Head to Settings and tap on Messages.

Tap on Shared with you.

Uncheck Share automatically, or remove some of the apps.

3. Return the tab bar to its place

One of the most controversial changes to Safari, which even Samsung has copied. Apple has decided move the address bar and tabs to the bottom area, and that is something that many have not liked. Fortunately, you can reverse the change by following these steps:

Go into Settings.

Go down to Safari.

In the Tabs section, select Single tab.

4. Change the folder where Safari downloads are saved

Safari on the iPhone is capable of download anything we find on the internet, and automatically saves these downloads in a folder on our iPhone that we can access from the Files app. It is important to have this folder located, or even choose or create one that we want:

Again we enter Settings> Safari.

Now we enter Downloads.

We can select where to save the downloads, iCloud or in a folder on the iPhone.

5. Change the default search engine

Google is the default search engine for Safari, but we can use others that are, say, more careful with our data. You will continue to find everything you want, and you can even contribute to improving the environment using Ecosia:

Tap on Settings> Safari.

Enter Search.

Select one of the 5 search engines that you can use in Safari.

6. Activate the scheduled summary

This function allows us to “free ourselves” from notifications for a certain time that we can set, so that the iPhone will only show us notifications intelligently, and fill up a summary with all the others to show us later. A very interesting setting:

Enter the Settings and the Notifications section.

Tap Scheduled Summary.

Flip the switch and adjust the options that appear.

7. Activate optimized charging

A function that allows improve iPhone charging intelligently. When having it activated, the iPhone charges only up to 80%, and only charges the last 20% when we wake up.

Head over to Asustes and go into Battery.

Enter the Battery Health section.

Activate Optimized Loading below.

8. Change the default browser

Safari is the default browser for the iPhone, but you can change it and use any other like Chrome or Firefox. This is especially interesting if you use these browsers on your computer.

As always, go into Settings.

Swipe all the way to the bottom, where the apps come out.

Select a browser, for example Chrome.

Tap on Default browser App and choose that browser.

9. Hide the Hidden Photo Album

Few know that we can hide photos from our iPhone with a native function, simply by clicking on Share and Hide. These photos disappear from the albums and are saved in a new alibi called Hidden that appears at the bottom of the albums in the Photos app. But we can also hide this album with hidden photos.

Tap on Settings and enter Photos.

Locate Hidden Album and flip the switch.

10. Change the signature of your sent emails

The normal thing is that you send many of your emails from the iPhone, and this by default has a signature “Sent from my iPhone” but you can change this signature or remove it entirely so that it doesn’t appear by default.

Go to Settings and Mail.

Swipe all the way down and tap on Signature.

Write the signature you want to include.

Surely you have activated more than one of these settings on your iPhone, they are extremely useful and very few users know about them. Now your iPhone is a little bit better.

