In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The robot vacuum cleaner is a device that increasingly accompanies more homes. Very useful and cheap every day, they are a simple way to keep the house clean.

Over the years, the robot vacuum cleaners have evolved and are now as efficient as vacuum cleaners bag or tank: as small as they may seem, many already offer even greater suction power than your old vacuum cleaner.

Long ago they could seem too expensive devices, but today anyone can buy one that cleans the house when there is no one or it is desired. They are simple to handle, suitable for all types of homes and increasingly useful.

We have prepared the definitive guide if you want to buy a robot vacuum cleaner that keeps the house clean, here you will find everything you should take into account.

To know which is the best vacuum robot for you, the first thing you have to do is be clear about what you need: you must know what type of robot you need for your home, what characteristics you have to look at to choose it and, about everything, what are the best models on the market.

The good thing is that, Whatever you are looking for, you will surely find one at a very good price in this list that we have prepared for you with 10 robot vacuum cleaners that are on sale for less than 200 euros. You can see it below.

Conga 1990 Connected for 148.99 euros

Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra for 169 euros

OKP K2 for 99.99 euros

Lefant M210 for 119.99 euros

CREATE NETBOT S15 for 173.27 euros

Rowenta X-plorer Series 45 RR8265 for 199 euros

Come on! 3-in-1 for 171.16 euros

OKP K7 for 119.99 euros

yeedi k650 for 129.99 euros

BISSELL SpinWave for 199.99 euros

