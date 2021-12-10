It is constantly mentioned that all health professionals have obligations and it is true. In case of not complying with any, they can receive from scolding to demands. Although, just as they are required to, they must also be offered decent conditions to carry out their work. For this reason, there are some rights that all doctors should receive, although they often do not know it.

Precisely because of not knowing this type of information is that some institutions abuse their employees. The most recent examples occurred at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic when it was reported that in several hospitals it was not offered Personal protective equipment (EPP) to its elements. Although it is not the only abuse committed against those in charge of caring for patients.

Something you should be clear about is that National Commission of Medical Arbitration (CONAMED) is the institution you can go to to file a complaint if you don’t receive one. It is the authority in charge of procuring and imparting justice when there is an abuse against a health worker.

With this in mind, the following are the Rights that all doctors in our country should receive. It does not matter if they work in the public or private sector because they are aspects that apply to anyone who performs this work.

Rights that all physicians should receive