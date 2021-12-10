It is constantly mentioned that all health professionals have obligations and it is true. In case of not complying with any, they can receive from scolding to demands. Although, just as they are required to, they must also be offered decent conditions to carry out their work. For this reason, there are some rights that all doctors should receive, although they often do not know it.
Precisely because of not knowing this type of information is that some institutions abuse their employees. The most recent examples occurred at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic when it was reported that in several hospitals it was not offered Personal protective equipment (EPP) to its elements. Although it is not the only abuse committed against those in charge of caring for patients.
Who can be contacted to file a complaint?
Something you should be clear about is that National Commission of Medical Arbitration (CONAMED) is the institution you can go to to file a complaint if you don’t receive one. It is the authority in charge of procuring and imparting justice when there is an abuse against a health worker.
With this in mind, the following are the Rights that all doctors in our country should receive. It does not matter if they work in the public or private sector because they are aspects that apply to anyone who performs this work.
Rights that all physicians should receive
- Exercise the profession freely and without pressure of any kind. The doctor has the right to have his clinical judgment (his conclusions about diagnosis and treatment) and his freedom to prescribe or indicate treatments respected; as well as their probable decision to decline or reject the care of a patient, provided that such aspects are based on ethical, scientific and normative principles.
- Work in appropriate and safe facilities that guarantee their professional practice.
- Have at your disposal the resources that your professional practice requires. It is a doctor’s right to receive from the establishment where he / she provides his service: suitable personnel, as well as the necessary equipment, instruments and supplies, in accordance with the service he / she provides.
- Refrain from guaranteeing results in medical care. The physician has the right not to make conclusive judgments about the expected results of medical care.
- Receive respectful treatment from patients and their families, as well as personnel related to their professional work. In addition, the doctor has the right to receive complete, truthful and timely information related to the patient’s health status.
- Have access to continuing medical education and be considered equal opportunities for their professional development, in order to keep up-to-date.
- Have access to research and teaching activities in the field of their profession.
- Partner to provide your professional interests. The doctor has the right to associate in organizations, associations and schools for their professional development, in order to promote the improvement of their members and monitor the proper professional practice, in accordance with the provisions of the law.
- Safeguard your professional prestige. The doctor has the right to defend his professional prestige and that his information is treated with privacy if there is a probable controversy, and where appropriate to claim compensation for the damage caused.
- Receive remuneration for the services provided. The doctor has the right to be paid for the professional services he provides, according to his contract, work condition or what was agreed with the patient.