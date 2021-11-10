An AirDrop is a shipment of small amounts of cryptocurrencies or tokens for free to gain the trust of users regarding an asset or a project.

Today in Bitcoin Mexico we bring a list of 10 interesting projects that could have an AirDrop in the near future.Would you be willing to invest in one of them? Have you heard of any?

AirDrop, what are they?

The ecosystem of cryptocurrencies and tokens is expanding at an unprecedented rate, and therefore, it is difficult to keep up with the constant changes, promotions, events, news, launches, and of course AirDrops.

But, let’s take an informational break right now to instruct those who are reading the word for the first time. “AirDrop”.

Some see it as an advertising and marketing gimmick, which large projects like Axie Infinity, Pancake Swap, and even Binance have used. But more than that, these cryptos or tokens can be used as governance items, keys to other products, in short the possibilities are limitless.

However, like everything in the world, nothing is perfect, and some Airdrops have been used to increase the price of the cryptocurrency fictitiously, so that the FOMO is generalized in the project and then the “developers” of the project sell their cryptocurrencies en masse.

But, on the other hand, it can be a great opportunity both to support a good DeFi project, dApp, NFT or some other edge of the crypto ecosystem, and to do Hodl of crypto assets in the future.

10 projects that could launch your Airdrops

Once any doubts about what these crypto-phenomena are are eliminated, we will be able to list the interesting 10 projects that according to banklesshq they could reward the first users who trust their solutions.

With nothing more to say, let’s not miss a single Satoshi of information and get started.

1) Zapper

Zapper is a platform that allows you to create your own identity in the world of NFTs and decentralized finance projects, using Web3 technology and earning cryptocurrencies in the process.

Additionally, Zapper is a DeFi asset management platform, as well as NFT’s. In addition, it presents a crypto exchange integrated into its platform, as well as a section to hodle certain tokens in exchange for an interest rate, liquidity pool and even a reward system for using the platform daily.

Although the team behind this project has not commented on the launch of their own native token, they have not eliminated the possibility of doing so either, since for them “there is the small possibility that this will change in the future.”

To be part of a possible Zapper AirDrop, it might be necessary to try one of the many products that your portal has to offer.

2) Optimism

If you are a user of the vast ecosystem of Ethereum (ETH), whether in the world of DeFi, NFT, DEX, crypto games, and others, you may be interested Optimism, a type of second layer solution that helps to significantly reduce the costs and transaction times of ETH’s core network.

This project is currently working with Uniswap and Syntethix, and In order to be part of a possible future AirDrop of this firm, it is likely that they request to have used the Ethereum Bridge at an early stage.

Therefore, if you want to save a few good dollars in ETH commissions, perhaps you should take a look at this project as a future investment.

3) PartyBid

The NFT boom and the stories of people becoming millionaires overnight makes everyone want to invest in NFTs. However, a great barrier to entry is the high initial prices that NFTs usually reach at the time of their mining or sale in a secondary market.

Nevertheless, The team of PartyBid you may have found the solution by creating a platform where a group of friends can collectively bet on an auction for an NFT.

This is another interesting project that could launch its native token soon via AirDrop, and to participate in the possibility of winning cryptocurrencies, it is only necessary to start a group bid for an NFT, or to provide some liquidity to an already active Party that is hoping to get hold of an NFT and share the ownership of the NFT and therefore of its royalties when it comes to selling it in another secondary market.

4) Fractional

Fractional It is a platform in which you can divide a single NFT of your property into up to 1,000 other NFTs. With this, the project team hopes to truly democratize access to NFTs.

According banklesshq, the team behind the project has openly expressed the possibility of launching a native token. Which makes him reason enough to pay attention to this project and perhaps democratize an NFT into 1,000 pieces in the process, or failing that, buy one of those 1,000 pieces while waiting for a possible AirDrop.

5) Element Finance

Built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Theement Finance is an open source protocol that specializes in finding the best crypto savings and staking accounts. So that users who want to save in cryptocurrencies and want to earn interest while doing so, have all the options in one place.

This same project has announced that of a governance token for the decentralized protocol, which could be distributed by AirDrop for those people who entrust part of their cryptocurrencies to Element Finance so that these funds earn fixed rates of return.

6) Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol tries to solve the infinite problems of high transaction fees and long validation times of the Ethereum core blockchain, by serving as a bridge (Bridge) to send cryptocurrencies free of these problems between the ETH Blockchain and Arbritum, Optimism, xDai and even Polygon.

The team behind this project has left the door open for the Hop Token, its native token, to be launched in the near future to further facilitate transactions on its Bridge.

Taking the experience cases of other Bridges protocols and even Decentralized Exchanges (DEX), This token could be given to those users who use their gateway early.

Therefore, if you intend to send ETH to the Polygon network, you might consider using the Hop Bridge to secure any possible Airdrop of the project in the future. As well as providing liquidity to its Swap Pool.

7) DeFi Saver

Keeping up with the news of new decentralized finance (DeFi) projects is hard work, but for that you own Bitcoin Mexico. However, keeping up with your portfolio of DeFi projects is another headache.

The team of DeFi Saver, has built a platform where you can manage your entire portfolio of DeFi tokens in the same place. From automating stoploss and even when the platform makes a lever entry, with DeFi Saver anything is possible.

The DeFi Saver developers have not commented on creating a native token for their platform, however the team at banklesshq trust that a voting token for the community to choose which new project to add to the portfolio could be the future of the project’s AirDrop.

For them, this cryptocurrency gift can be given or by testing the portfolio manager, So if you are passionate about decentralized finance and you were exhausted from the multiplatform, perhaps this is an interesting option to consider.

8) Saddle Finance

Saddle finance It is, in a nutshell, a Decentralized Crypto Exchange (DEX) specialized only in DeFi wrapped crypto, for example, WETH, WBTC, tBTC and so on.

Here you can swap between tokens at a low cost, instantly and above all in a decentralized way on a single platform.

Therefore, and following the history of other DEX, it is likely that the team behind this project will launch a token via AirDrop as an awareness campaign about their product to those users who make an exchange (Swap) on their platform, or, failing that, grant liquidity to the Pool DeFi that exist in Saddle.

Metamask is a browser extension and a mobile application, which is gaining more and more presence as one of the most used decentralized cryptocurrency wallets in the ecosystem.

Beyond this, strong rumors have sounded during the year, and they have expressed not only the possible arrival of a decentralized exchange of the crypto project, but also the arrival of its own native token, which could be distributed among users who have used its wallet.

Thus, maybe it’s time to put in some pesos in Metamask, or if you are already a user of this platform for Axie Infinity, Plant vs. Undead or some other NFT game, maybe your time has come to shine with a possible Airdrop.

10) OpenSea

We will close with a heavy weight, since OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT market may want to continue expanding around the world just as Binance or Coinbase have done.

Thus, it is not surprising that this platform incurs in the creation of its own native token as a marketing campaign and incentive for the use of its platform.

Therefore, it is also possible that part of these initial cryptocurrencies are distributed by those users who have made a transaction on its platform, either by buying an NFT, or by putting one up for sale in its multi-million dollar market.

