Black Friday has left behind true bestsellers. These products have succeeded and are surprisingly still available.

The Black Friday fever is not over yet. There is a full weekend of offers left and the Cyber ​​monday. But these last few days it has left us a series of products that have become true best sellers.

These products, some that you would not believe should be here, are technological products that by Amazon statistics they have petado very much. But importantly, they are still available in stock or at price.

To choose the products that have been successful on Black Friday we have looked at data from our own articles, those products that you have bought the most in stores of all kinds. But also the same stores publish their bestsellers.

You will find that many of the sale prices hold up but not for much longer. That is why we are going to repeat it one more time: if you have to make a Christmas or Three Kings gift that is on this list, We recommend that you buy it as soon as possible.

Amazon Fire TV Stick



This device is used to play streaming content directly on your television or monitor. It has applications such as Netflix, HBO or Spotify.

Without a doubt, the best-selling product during Black Friday on Amazon has been its streaming player Amazon Fire TV Stick. The standard version compatible with 1080p and with a remote capable of controlling your TV.

This player is a success because its price, of only 22.99 euros, it is so cheap that it is a safe purchase.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is the second best-selling product on Amazon during Black Friday, same functions as the previous one but its remote control only controls the device itself. And it costs 18.99 euros.

4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot



The new generation of Amazon’s best-selling smart speaker comes with a revamped spherical design. This new look has also optimized the sound amplification, which is now better distributed.

The smart speaker with Alexa 4th generation Echo Dot has become one of the best-selling products. This speaker works as a hub for connected home products, but also as a speaker for playing music or listening to the news.

A best seller for its price, only 29.99 euros. But yes, the stock is limited and deliveries are going to several months.

On the other hand the 3rd Gen Echo Dot with a flat design is available by 18.99 euros and delivery is in a week.

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 Pro on AmazonPOCO X3 Pro on eBay Spain

Not surprisingly, POCO X3 Pro is one of the best-selling phones and one of the best-selling products on Black Friday. It is a great smartphone with very good technical characteristics and an unbeatable price.

It is true that the great offer on Black Friday was this mobile for 199 euros, but this offer ended. You can still find it on Amazon for 212 euros with 128GB of storage.

On eBay it is kept at 179 euros with free shipping from Switzerland.

Google Chromecast

Google Chromecast on AmazonGoogle Chromecast 3 on PcComponentes

The streaming player Google Chromecast 3 has crept into the best-selling products. Its price is 28.89 euros on Amazon and is capable of playing video from streaming platforms that you control from your mobile.

In PcComponentes they have matched the price and remains available for 28.89 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and Mi Band 6

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 on AmazonXiaomi Mi Band 6 on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has triumphed during Black Friday because it is a very light activity bracelet, with a great autonomy of up to 2 weeks, training modes and a heart rate monitor. All for just 28 euros.

It is also one of the best-selling products its next version, Xiaomi Mi Band 6. In this case the price is 39 euros with a bigger screen.

Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M32 It is a mid-range mobile that has triumphed thanks to its sale price. It is available on Amazon for 229 euros.

It is a mobile with a large 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has a 64 megapixel camera and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging.

realme 8

realme 8 on Amazon

Among the mobiles that have been sold the most during Black Friday we have this realme 8, a smartphone that by our analysis proved to be a good smartphone worth your money for its AMOLED screen, great autonomy, design and sound quality.

Its price in its version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is only 189 euros on sale, instead of the 259 euros that it normally costs.

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S at Amazon

Find a PlayStation 5 or one Xbox series x it is an impossible mission. Some stock was seen yesterday at MediaMarkt, but it lasted less than 5 minutes. Therefore, at this point, the best choice in game consoles is a Xbox Series S.

This next-gen console is still in stock and is becoming a hit due to the lack of its competitors. It is available on Amazon for 269 ​​euros.

Razer DeathAdder Essential

Razer DeathAdder Essential on Amazon

A mouse has crept into the best seller, it is the case of this Razer DeathAdder Essential. A gaming mouse but thanks to its ergonomic design and that is very fast and durable, surely if you want a mouse to work or use on the PC you may be interested.

The best is the price, only 19.90 euros on sale during Black Friday.

Huawei Eye Comfort AD80

HUAWEI Eye Comfort AD80 at Amazon

Huawei’s 24-inch monitor has become one of the best-selling computing products. A simple and perfect monitor to use with a laptop or desktop PC without spending a lot, because it only costs 99 euros.

It has such narrow edges that you could put two screens together and they look almost like a panorama.