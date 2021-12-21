Most important pharmaceutical companies in Mexico: To give an idea of ​​the important role of the pharmaceutical industry in the national economy, here are the following hard data:

It directly impacts 161 branches of economic activity, and contributes to the Product Gross Domestic (GDP) 1.4 percent of manufacturing and 0.2 percent of national GDP.

In the area of ​​Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), last year, when the pandemic began, this sector contributed 193.3 million dollars. In terms of employability, in 2020 the industry registers around 100,000 direct jobs and it is estimated that half a million indirect jobs will be generated.

RANKING: 10 most important pharmaceutical companies in Mexico this 2021

According to Pablo Álvarez Icaza Longoria, in his article Trapped in the political conflict, which was published in the magazine The 1000 Most Important Companies in Mexico.

Specialty Drugs Ely Lilly from Mexico Stendhal specifics Valeant Pharmaceutical South Medical Chinoin AstraZeneca Abbott Laboratories de México Fresenius Medical Care de México Pisa Laboratories

Growth of the pharmaceutical market

The total global pharmaceutical market was valued at $ 1.27 billion by the end of 2020, according to data provider Statista. This means an increase of 226% since 2001, when it was valued at US $ 390 billion.

For the following years, the pharmaceutical market is expected to maintain its growth. By 2022, the USA, Canada, the European Union, Southeast Asia, Japan and Latin America will be the markets that will provide the most income to the sector. Only Latin America – where Brazil and Mexico stand out for their economies – will register sales of US $ 78 billion.

One of the main concerns – and one that attracts more attention than before – is quality when making pharmaceutical products. It is important that the industry strives to maintain sound and optimal practices that result in the best products available to the end consumer.

A misstep in the development of a medicine or instrument, or the lack of solidity in a pharmaceutical quality system. It can have consequences, not only on a financial level -with lawsuits involved-, but they can face serious and lasting reputational damage.

The pharmaceutical company begins to integrate more and more data into its decision-making

Like other industries, the pharmaceutical company begins to integrate more and more data into its decision-making, which is used to select suppliers even to participate in tenders or sales to governments. The complement of numbers and information is technology, which helped companies to cope with a world stopped by the pandemic.

With ‘data’ and technology, it is possible to arrive at solutions -such as platforms- that are capable of boosting the profitability of companies and contributing to long-term, sustainable relationships with customers. The volume, speed, veracity, variety and value of the data will be decisive in the ‘new reality’ of this industry.

