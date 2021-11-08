What we eat can have a great influence on the health of the body, which is why the American Heart Association (AHA) recently published a “2021 Dietary Guide to improve cardiovascular health.” We show you the Ten keys to promoting heart health through proper diet, according to the AHA.

Healthy dietary pattern to take care of the heart

is defined as dietary pattern to the balance, variety, amounts and combination of foods and beverages that are consumed regularly.

Thus, the American Heart Association establishes ten characteristics that it must have to protect cardiovascular health, being able to contribute with their practice to reduce heart disease and the risk of stroke in all stages of life.

Ten keys to benefit cardiovascular health with your diet

Balance food and calorie intake with physical activity with the goal of maintain a healthy weight .

. Choose and eat a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to get nutrients from food rather than supplements.

to get nutrients from food rather than supplements. Choose whole grains and derived from them, rather than refined.

and derived from them, rather than refined. Include healthy sources of lean and / or high fiber protein how can they be nuts and legumes in the case of vegetable proteins or else; fish, shellfish, skimmed dairy products or lean cuts of meats, limiting the intake of fatty and processed red meats as much as possible.

Use non-tropical liquid vegetable oils such as extra virgin olive or sunflower oil .

. Whenever possible use minimally processed foods instead of ultra-processed foods.

instead of ultra-processed foods. Minimize the consumption of added or free sugars , present in drinks and solid foods.

, present in drinks and solid foods. Choose or prepare food with little or no salt content .

. Limit alcohol consumption as much as possible And if you don’t drink, don’t start.

And if you don’t drink, don’t start. Apply this guide no matter where food is prepared or consumed.

The American Heart Association developed this guide referring to the characteristics that a dietary pattern must meet good for the heart, or considering general features of the usual diet.

Therefore, it is essential adapt these keys to the characteristics of each person as well as to the previous habits, customs and others.

By respecting these keys, we can achieve a healthy diet that helps us protect our heart health through what we eat.

In Vitónica | A new study indicates that the consumption of ultraprocesses increases cardiovascular risk

Image | Jumpstory